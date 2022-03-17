ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB draft in LA July 17-19 in conjunction with All-Stars

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — Baseball's amateur draft will be held in Los Angeles from July 17-19, its second straight season located at the city of the All-Star Game.

Baltimore will pick first after finishing a major league-worst 52-110 last season. In 2023, the top six selections with be determined by a weighted lottery involving all teams that don't reach this year's playoffs.

MLB will hold a draft combine at San Diego's Petco Park from June 14-20, the commissioner's office said Thursday. The top 300 prospects will be invited along with up to 30 additional players.

The draft will be 20 rounds under the new collective bargaining agreement between MLB ad the players' association, matching the total last year. The first two rounds, compensatory rounds and competitive balance rounds will be held on the first night, rounds three through 10 on July 18 and the final 10 rounds on the day of the All-Star Game.

Baltimore selected first twice before, picking right-hander Ben McDonald in 1989 and catcher Adley Rutschman in 2019.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
WSB Radio

AP source: Marlins, Soler agree on $36 million, 3-year deal

MIAMI — (AP) — The Miami Marlins have been seeking a big bat, and they’re hoping reigning World Series MVP Jorge Soler fits the bill. A person with direct knowledge of the situation said Saturday the Marlins and Soler have agreed on a three-year, $36 million contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
The Spun

Jerry Jones Ripped By Ex-Cowboys Star: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2022 offseason hasn’t been a promising one. Dallas traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Browns and lost pass rusher Randy Gregory to the Broncos. Gregory appeared to be locked in with Dallas, but at the last moment, he flipped his decision, signing with the Broncos instead.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adley Rutschman
WSB Radio

Former Arizona coach Sean Miller returning to Xavier

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Former Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller returned to Xavier on Saturday, less than a year after the Wildcats fired him amid an ongoing NCAA investigation that's stretched nearly five years. Miller replaces Travis Steele, his former assistant who was fired Wednesday after four seasons.
CINCINNATI, OH
WSB Radio

LeBron James passes Karl Malone for 2nd all-time in scoring

WASHINGTON — (AP) — LeBron James moved into second place on the NBA’s career scoring list Saturday night, surpassing Karl Malone in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game at Washington. James now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the lead. He entered the game...
NBA
WSB Radio

Steveson repeats as NCAA champ, retires; Penn St team winner

DETROIT — (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson of Minnesota successfully defended his heavyweight title in his final college match, Cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis became a three-time champion and Penn State completed a dominating run through the NCAA tournament Saturday night. Penn State wrapped up its ninth team...
COMBAT SPORTS
WSB Radio

March Madness descends on women's NCAA Tournament

March Madness is finally part of the women's NCAA Tournament vernacular and the first round has so far aptly fit that phrase. Six double-digit seeds have already advanced to the round of 32 — just short of the record seven set in 1998. That doesn't include the two near-upsets by two 14 seeds.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#All Star Game#Collective Bargaining#San Diego#La July 17 19#Ap
CBS New York

Excitement on campus as underdog Saint Peter's returns home

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- The Cinderella story for a local New Jersey college continues.Saint Peter's University, big underdogs in the NCAA tournament, pulled off another big win Saturday night as it beat No. 7-seeded Murray State to advance to the Sweet 16.CBS2s Kiran Dhillon was on the Jersey City campus on Sunday as the Peacocks returned home to a hero's welcome."We're here to stay!" one player said after Saturday night's 70-60 win over Murray State, Saint Peter's follow-up to Thursday's shocking upset of No. 2 Kentucky.The Peacocks, seeded No. 15 in the East Region, and their fans were still riding...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Dallas Sports Focus

2022 Dallas Cowboys 30 visits tracker: All draft prospects that are set to visit The Star

It may not feel like it, but the 2022 NFL Draft is just around the corner. The Dallas Cowboys hold the 24th overall pick but anything can happen during the draft. There is a lot of information to mine and discern between now and draft night and among those things is 30 visits. These are official visits that each NFL team is allowed to have with prospects and, shocker here, each team gets 30 of them.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas’ NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys interested in signing three-time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for ways to bolster their pass rush after they lost Randy Gregory, and Jason Pierre-Paul could be one option. The Cowboys signed former first-round pick Dante Fowler Jr. this week, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that they are still in the market for veteran pass-rushers. They have also expressed interest in Pierre-Paul.
NFL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
33K+
Followers
59K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy