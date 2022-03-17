ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Browns view Baker Mayfield as starting QB despite Deshaun Watson pursuit

After a failed attempt to trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, a quarterback facing 22 civil cases of sexual misconduct, the Cleveland Browns still view Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Mayfield issued a letter to fans last week to show his appreciation for Cleveland amid the uncertainty surrounding his future with the Browns. At that point, he seemed to cast doubt about whether his relationship with the team would remain intact after they searched for another quarterback. But apparently, the Browns informed Mayfield at the NFL combine that they would be doing just that.

It will be fascinating to see if the Browns want to repair their relationship with Mayfield — or part ways with him. It’s possible that after Watson chooses his next team, Mayfield might draw interest on the trade market.

