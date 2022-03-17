ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US stocks extend rally even as oil climbs back above $100

Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street extended a rally into a third day Thursday, even as oil prices jump back above $100, upping the pressure on inflation.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2%, with more than 80% of the stocks in the benchmark index closing higher. That follows gains of more than 2% in each of the prior two days for its best back-to-back performance in nearly two years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gained 1.2%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 1.3%. The three indexes wavered between small gains and losses in the early going following better-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy. But they’re also each on pace for their first weekly gains in at least two weeks.

The market’s latest gains come a day after the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the first time since 2018, something Wall Street had been expecting for months.

“There’s some relief in the market now that, ‘OK, we started, we got past the event, and now we can sort of settle in and digest it,’” said Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi. “As the war continues, that’s the question mark.”

The S&P 500 rose 53.81 points to 4,411.67, its third-straight gain. The Dow added 417.66 points to 34,480.76. The Nasdaq rose 178.23 points to 13,614.78. The tech-heavy index is on pace for its biggest weekly gain in more than a year.

Smaller company stocks outpaced the broader market. The Russell 2000 index rose 34.30 points, or 1.7%, to 2,065.02.

Investors have been struggling to handicap what will happen to the economy and the world’s already high inflation because of , around the world and renewed .

A barrel of U.S. crude oil jumped 8.4% to settle at $102.98, while Brent crude, the international standard, leaped 8.8% to settle at $106.64 per barrel. Such moves have become the norm recently, as prices careen on uncertainties about both supplies of and demand for oil. After briefly topping $130 early last week, a barrel of U.S. crude went almost all the way down to $94 on Wednesday.

Dribbles of news about the state of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have caused many of the sharp reversals. So too recently have worries about economic shutdowns in China because of surges in COVID-19 infections, which could hit demand for energy.

On Thursday, the Chinese government said companies in Shenzhen, a major business center, will be allowed to reopen while efforts to contain coronavirus outbreaks progress. Their earlier closures had rattled financial markets. That followed a promise on Wednesday to “invigorate the economy” with market-friendly policies.

The Hang Seng stock index in Hong Kong, which neighbors Shenzhen, surged 7% to continue a wild run. Earlier this week, it went from a 5% drop to a 5.7% plunge to a 9.1% surge.

All the frenetic movements are coming amid uncertainty about whether the economy is heading for a painful combination of stagnating growth and persistently high inflation.

Behind it all, the and other central banks are trying to slow the economy enough to snuff out high inflation but not so much as to cause a recession. The Bank of England has been one of the most aggressive, and it raised its key interest rate on Thursday for the third time since December. A day earlier, the Fed raised its key rate for the first time since 2018.

It’s a delicate dance, and the surge in U.S. stock prices on Wednesday seems to indicate some investors see it succeeding.

“Far from choking off growth, the start of the Fed tightening cycle seems to have been greeted warmly,” Chris Turner and Francesco Pesole of ING said in a report. “Investors are cheering measures to address high inflation.”

A wave of better-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy Thursday may also have helped. Fewer workers applied for last week, and builders broke ground on more homes last month than economists expected. A third report, meanwhile, showed that manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region was stronger than expected. That potentially eased some of the worry from an earlier report that showed the weakest activity in New York state since early in the pandemic.

Occidental Petroleum surged 9.5% after Berkshire Hathaway, the company run by famed investor Warren Buffett, upped its stake in the company. rose 1.7% after the U.S. Department of Energy gave it permission for additional sales of liquefied natural gas to every country entirely in Europe as they seek to move away from Russian energy products.

Treasury yields were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.20% from 2.19% late Wednesday.

___

AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Damian J. Troise contributed. Veiga reported from Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Biden’s ban on Russian imports means $150 per barrel of oil, a $5 gallon of gas or higher, and a 1 in 3 recession risk: Moody’s

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could mean oil prices as high as $150 per barrel and a one in three risk of recession in the U.S., Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#U S Economy#Inflation#Ap#Nasdaq#The Federal Reserve#Sofi#Dow
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Daily Mail

Inflation will be WORSE than predicted this year after already hitting 40-year high as Goldman Sachs revises forecast to nearly double the Federal Reserve's goal of 2%

U.S. inflation will be even worse this year than expected, after the Federal Reserve’s primary inflation measurement hit its highest level in 40 years, according to a new report from Goldman Sachs. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 6.1 percent in January from a year ago, the...
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Brent Oil Falls Below $100

Brent crude futures fell below $100 a barrel, swinging about $40 in little more than a week. The market has been rattled by a resurgence of virus cases in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, and signs of progress in cease-fire talks between Ukraine and Russia. While concerns persist that disruption to Russian oil flows is squeezing an already tight market, OPEC and others have been quick to point out there is no shortage.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

U.S. Treasury Yields Push to New Highs as Fed Looks Set to Hike Rates

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S five and 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest levels in almost three years on Tuesday, ahead of a widely-anticipated rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Five-year Treasury yields rose to as high as 2.149%, their highest since May 2019, while 10-year yields rose to 2.204%...
BUSINESS
deseret.com

How China’s COVID-19 outbreak led to a dip in oil prices

China — which is facing its biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the early days of the pandemic — may be one reason for dropping oil prices. What’s happening: Oil has been surging in recent weeks for a number of reasons, including the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Times Leader

Times Leader

8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy