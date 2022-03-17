ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seattle Seahawks could have interest in acquiring Baker Mayfield

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KVdng_0eiNHp6W00

The Cleveland Browns may have placed themselves between a rock and a hard place with QB Baker Mayfield. Despite reportedly making it clear at the NFL combine that they would pursue clear upgrades at the position or run it back with him at quarterback, Mayfield requested a trade following the team’s pursuit of Deshaun Watson.

Despite the quarterback stating that the relationship is not able to be mended, the team quickly turned down his request to be traded.

Based on the combine report, having Mayfield as their starter for 2022 has seemed to be their plan if they couldn’t find a clear upgrade. Watson being cleared from his criminal case seemed to open the door for that on-the-field upgrade, despite the allegations against the Houston quarterback. Denying the trade request with a plan for Mayfield to start next year makes sense.

It is also possible they are trying to keep his trade value high by stating they will not deal him. Mayfield has very little leverage, outside tanking the season and his own future contract, to make a deal happen. If they are able to raise his trade value, the Seattle Seahawks could have some interest:

The Seahawks dealt away their long-time starter Russell Wilson for a large haul including picks that could be used to acquire Mayfield. Currently, Drew Lock is set to be their starter. While Mayfield has had his struggles, he has been significantly better than Lock.

Trading Mayfield to Seattle would leave Cleveland where the Seahawks currently are: Without a starting quarterback. If the team decides the relationship between themselves and the QB they drafted #1 overall is not able to be mended, a trade could help them build their team around another quarterback or acquire that quarterback.

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Antonio Brown Appears To Want To Play For 1 Team: Fans React

The 2022 NFL offseason has been one of the wildest in recent memory and it’s not over yet. Earlier Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns shocked the football world by trading for star quarterback Deshaun Watson. It seemed like the Browns were out of the running earlier this week, but made a massive contract offer that Watson couldn’t refuse.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady And Gisele Had 1 “Painful” Issue In Marriage

Happy anniversary, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. The legendary couple celebrated their wedding anniversary this weekend. The iconic NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife celebrated anniversary No. 13 this week. Both Tom and Gisele shared posts on Instagram. While things look picture perfect for Tom and Gisele, that has not...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
ClutchPoints

What Aaron Rodgers truly believed about Davante Adams trade situation

Aaron Rodgers may have ended up returning to the Green Bay Packers this offseason, but his Last Dance post with Davante Adams before the year began ultimately still came true. The pair will now be making sweet touchdown symphonies with different musicians heading into the 2022 NFL season. But if you told Aaron Rodgers if this is how he imagined things would shake out, he reportedly would’ve been surprised.
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Pete Carroll Said About Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is looking to make a return to the gridiron — and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks he deserves another shot. Back in 2020, Carroll said the Seahawks organization “wouldn’t hesitate” in signing Kaepernick if Russell Wilson were unable to take the field. Now that Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the longtime Seattle leader has slightly changed his tune.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The Seattle Seahawks
Daily Mail

Ciara embraces the Denver Broncos orange aesthetic in bright pantsuit as she and the kids support Russell Wilson as he is formally introduced as the team's new quarterback

Ciara and Russel Wilson looked like a happy family as they were joined by their kids at the Denver Broncos headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, on Wednesday. The football player, 33, was formally introduced as the Denver Broncos' newest quarterback as his proud wife, 36, and daughter Sienna, four, son Win, one, and stepson Future, seven, watched.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks earn an 'A' grade for signing of OLB Uchenna Nwosu

The Seahawks finally got into the action during the 2022 NFL free agency period on Wednesday. Their first big acquisition of the year comes from the Chargers, who allowed their up-and-coming edge defender Uchenna Nwosu to test the market. Nwosu is now joining Seattle on a two-year, $20 million deal, the most-expensive annual average for an outside free agent in the Pete Carroll and John Schneider era.
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Jameis Winston

Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston has reportedly had conversations with both the Saints and Colts this offseason, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. The Saints reportedly made an offer earlier this offseason, but they’re also one of the final teams in the running to land Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Despite the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy