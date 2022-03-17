ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Aruba Drops All COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

By Alison Fox
Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Caribbean island of Aruba became the latest destination to lift all COVID-19-related border measures, the Aruba Tourism Authority shared with Travel + Leisure on Thursday. Starting March 19, travelers will no longer be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to enter the island,...

www.travelandleisure.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

CDC Eases Warning for Cruise Ship Travel Again — What to Know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has once again lowered its warning against cruise ship travel, recommending Americans be vaccinated before boarding a ship. The agency classified cruise ship travel as a "Level 2" out of four this week, a significant downgrade from last year when the CDC told Americans to avoid embarking on a cruise ship altogether, regardless of their vaccination status.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

The CDC's 'Avoid Travel' List Now Includes 60% of International Countries

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Warning#Covid#Travel Leisure#Cdc#World Health Organization#Aruba Visitors Insurance#Path Forward
Daily Breeze

Travel: Going to Europe during the pandemic? Plan for the unexpected

The allure is there — lower priced flights, hotels, smaller crowds. These conditions enticed us to Spain for winter break. My fiancé Megan and I just can’t resist the call for a travel adventure, but still remain cautious regarding COVID-19 guidelines. Our ultimate goal was to road trip Spain’s various cities, enjoy the architecture, food and culture, all while dodging the possibility of contracting COVID. While a majority of our goals were met, some were not.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
travelnoire.com

Ready For A Vacation? Best Destinations For Black Travelers This April 2022

We’ve saved you the hassle of having to search through the best destinations for Black travelers this April 2022 and shared these top locations. Looking at a combination of high/low season cities, seasonal events and, of course, the reality of traveling while Black, we’ve scouted out these best destinations. April is looking adventurous, and we’re glad for it.
LIFESTYLE
travelnoire.com

Adult Spring Break: 5 Travel Deals To Our Favorite Adults-Only Resorts

Although you may be planning a family trip this upcoming summer season with the kids, sometimes it’s good to venture off with friends or your bae to experience some real grown-up time. You can take this experience to another level by booking your next travel excursion at an adults-only resort that is designed just with you in mind.
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Ship Skips Port and Heads Home Due to Propulsion Issue

Due to a propulsion issue with the Norwegian Joy cruise ship, the scheduled call to Cozumel was canceled, and the vessel is currently heading straight back home to Miami, Florida. Norwegian Joy Issue. Norwegian Cruise Line confirms that the Norwegian Joy is suffering from a propulsion issue that is impacting...
MIAMI, FL
Travel + Leisure

Amtrak's Latest Sale Offers 2 Private Room Tickets for the Price of 1

Amtrak wants to help people escape for spring with a free companion ticket in private rooms starting Tuesday, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale, which is valid through March 21, allows passengers who book a private roomette to bring a guest for no extra charge with fares starting at $193. The sale is valid on travel between March 16 and May 22.
LIFESTYLE
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian ship barred from docking at Maine port for ‘series of reasons,’ official says

A Russian cargo ship’s request to dock at a Maine port to offload tons of petroleum-based products was rejected for a “series of reasons,” the director of the port said. The request came on short notice March 3 — one week after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24, Eastport Port Authority Executive Director Chris Gardner told McClatchy News over the phone.
MAINE STATE
Travel + Leisure

Oaxaca Travel Guide

Everything, and nothing about the state of Oaxaca, is what you'd expect from a trip to Mexico. The verdant Sierra Norte highlands lie north of frost-tipped Valles Centrales, while on the southern coast, Pacific waves lap at quintessential tropical beaches, teeming with marine life and flanked by quaint beach villages. Travel to Oaxaca to experience the best of Mexico; it's one of the safest and most economically stable regions in the country. While in Oaxaca, travel to the colonial capital city, also called Oaxaca. Considered Humanity's Cultural Patrimony by UNESCO, the face of Oaxaca is charming 17th-century architecture: courtyards and shaded zocalos. The flavor? Traditional Mexican. Come here for grilled empanadas and spicy hot chocolate. In recent years, contemporary art galleries have joined craft markets that feature indigenous arts and artifacts.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

St. Croix Travel Guide

St Croix is the largest and arguably most beautiful of the Virgin Islands. Located in the Caribbean Sea, St. Croix is under the rule of the United States. Tourists travel to St Croix for the beautiful beaches and tropical atmosphere. Many cruise ships dock at the island's port for where visitors jump off the boat for duty-free shopping, snorkeling and diving in the island's crystal clear waters and dining on local dishes like West Indian curry.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

Puerto Rico Travel Guide

A little more than a two-hour flight from the continental U.S., Puerto Rico deftly walks the line between American territory and international charm. A blend of Spanish, Indian and African influences, this island has tropical forests, sandy beaches and an ever-expanding dining and nightclub scene. When you visit Puerto Rico— aside from taking a ferry trip to the pristine beaches of Culebra or the glowing waters off Vieques—you can otherwise cover the whole island by car with day trips, from the time capsule of Old San Juan, the posh designer boutiques of Condado and the small-town charms of Poncé. Read on in this Puerto Rico travel guide to plan your trip:
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure

23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your connection to the world of travel, brought to you by our editors. Questions? Stories?

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy