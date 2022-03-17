ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Detroit Tigers reliever agrees to major-league deal with Chicago Cubs

By Josh VanDyke
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Cubs are reportedly signing former Detroit Tigers reliever Daniel Norris to a major-league contract, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. The left-handed pitcher spent the 2021 season with the Tigers and Milwaukee Brewers before becoming a free agent. After being traded to the Brewers at the deadline, Norris had...

