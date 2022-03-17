6 reasons for the surge in commercial real estate transactions in 2021

Millennials (those born between 1981–1996) are now the single largest generation group in the U.S., having surpassed baby boomers (born between 1946-1964), 72.1 million to 71.6 million, as of 2019. Much has been written of the varied challenges facing millennials, whether it be the trauma of global events like 9/11 and the Great Financial Crisis, being saddled with burdensome levels of student debt, or the loss of trust in societal institutions due to growing wealth inequality and a perceived double standard in criminal justice.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO