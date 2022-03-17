Canada relaxes border testing requirements for Covid

The Highgate Springs border crossing with Canada on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. File photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Fully vaccinated travelers will no longer have to take a Covid test before entering Canada starting April 1.

“Adjustments to Canada’s border measures are made possible by a number of factors, including Canada’s high vaccination rate, the increasing availability and use of rapid tests to detect infection, decreasing hospitalizations and growing domestic availability of treatments for COVID-19,” Canadian Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement.

The Canadian government announced the elimination of the testing requirement would apply to all fully vaccinated travelers, whether they come in by air, water or land.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott welcomed the announcement.

“The move from the Canadian government is a welcomed step forward,” Scott said in a statement. “In addition to reuniting our border communities, this change will also bring Canadian businesses and travelers back to Vermont to enjoy our downtowns, outdoor recreation opportunities, and expand our economic ties.”

Fully vaccinated travelers to Canada may still be pulled aside for random Covid testing at airports and at the border. They will not have to quarantine while they wait for test results.

Travelers who are not vaccinated or are only partially vaccinated will still have to submit a negative Covid test result when they arrive at the border, either from an antigen test taken within 24 hours or a molecular test taken within 72 hours.

Travelers who have had Covid can show a positive result from a molecular test taken at least 10 days before they cross the border to prove their infection started long enough ago that they are no longer contagious.

The United States requires anyone who is not a citizen, a national or a permanent resident to provide proof of vaccination before entering from any country.

