ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Canada relaxes border testing requirements for Covid

By Fred Thys
VTDigger
VTDigger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gIcPq_0eiNFtHK00
The Highgate Springs border crossing with Canada on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. File photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Fully vaccinated travelers will no longer have to take a Covid test before entering Canada starting April 1.

“Adjustments to Canada’s border measures are made possible by a number of factors, including Canada’s high vaccination rate, the increasing availability and use of rapid tests to detect infection, decreasing hospitalizations and growing domestic availability of treatments for COVID-19,” Canadian Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement.

The Canadian government announced the elimination of the testing requirement would apply to all fully vaccinated travelers, whether they come in by air, water or land.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott welcomed the announcement.

“The move from the Canadian government is a welcomed step forward,” Scott said in a statement. “In addition to reuniting our border communities, this change will also bring Canadian businesses and travelers back to Vermont to enjoy our downtowns, outdoor recreation opportunities, and expand our economic ties.”

Fully vaccinated travelers to Canada may still be pulled aside for random Covid testing at airports and at the border. They will not have to quarantine while they wait for test results.

Travelers who are not vaccinated or are only partially vaccinated will still have to submit a negative Covid test result when they arrive at the border, either from an antigen test taken within 24 hours or a molecular test taken within 72 hours.

Travelers who have had Covid can show a positive result from a molecular test taken at least 10 days before they cross the border to prove their infection started long enough ago that they are no longer contagious.
The United States requires anyone who is not a citizen, a national or a permanent resident to provide proof of vaccination before entering from any country.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Canada relaxes border testing requirements for Covid .

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

What rising COVID-19 cases in China means for us in the United States

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The number of cases of COVID-19 continues to decline in the US, but is rapidly rising in some parts of China. Case numbers in China are being closely watched, according to infectious disease specialists. Right now, it appears they are increasing due to what appears to be a subvariant of omicron.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Coronavirus pandemic is not over, expert warns

While cases are falling overall, there has been an increase in the number of people aged 55 and older testing positive in England. The coronavirus pandemic is not over and cases in older age groups are increasing, an expert has warned. While new data indicates cases have fallen substantially since...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

What's driving Europe's uptick in COVID-19 cases: 5 notes

COVID-19 cases are beginning to rise in several European countries, which could signal a slight rise in cases this spring in the U.S. 1. Germany, the U.K. and the Netherlands are among European countries beginning to see daily new cases increase, according to Our World in Data. Germany on March 2, for example, reported 1,570 new cases per million people. That figure was 2,340 on March 13.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highgate Springs, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Coronavirus
Local
Vermont Health
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Canada#Covid#Canadian
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Urgent warning as deadly Japanese encephalitis virus spreads fast across Australia because of the RAIN as NSW records its first case

Australia's chief medical officer has beefed up the nation's response to the Japanese encephalitis virus as NSW reports its first case. Acting Chief Medical Officer Sonya Bennett on Friday declared the mosquito-borne virus a Communicable Disease Incident of National Significance, as dozens of suspected cases across the country are investigated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
travelnoire.com

25 Countries U.S. Citizens Can Visit With, Or Without, A COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 infection rates are said to be decreasing, not just in the United States, but all over the world. This decline is leading people to fantasize less about traveling abroad and more toward making those fantasies a reality. But what are the requirements when traveling abroad?. Many countries across the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
Shropshire Star

Netflix announces price increase for its subscription packages

Basic and standard packages will go up by £1 per month. Netflix has announced it will be increasing the price of its subscription packages for new and existing members. The basic and standard plan will both increase by £1 a month to £6.99 and £10.99 respectively, while the premium tier will go up by £2 to £15.99.
TV & VIDEOS
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy