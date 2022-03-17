Casa Bonita opening still up in the air

LAKEWOOD, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Casa Bonita, the iconic Colorado restaurant, has been shuttered since the pandemic. Under the new ownership of South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, it is expected to finally open with a revamped staff, but the start date remains unclear.

According to a spokesperson for Casa Bonita, the restaurant is still undergoing repairs and they do not have a firm date for the grand reopening.

After 47 years in business along West Colfax, Casa Bonita filed for bankruptcy nearly a year ago. In the time since, several suiters made pitches to buy out the attraction, but ultimately Stone and Parker struck up a deal to purchase the restaurant.

“We all love Casa Bonita,” said Gov. Jared Polis when Stone and Parker made an announcement during a live stream with the governor . “The one area that we’d all love to see an upgrade, I think I speak on behalf of everyone who patronizes Casa Bonita, is the food could be a little better.”

Parker and Stone made moves to improve the food right off the bat, announcing Dana Rodriguez as the new executive chef for the restaurant.

Casa Bonita has had its doors open for tours of the vast space , in the time since it’s closed doors for dining in March of 2020.

The restaurant now has a new website , with links to new social media platforms.

Editorial note: An earlier version of this story cited the Lakewood Office of Economic Development stating the city is expecting a grand reopening this summer. A spokesperson for Casa Bonita clarified they do not have a firm date.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.