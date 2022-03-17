ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Casa Bonita opening still up in the air

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GbqRh_0eiNFUPH00

LAKEWOOD, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Casa Bonita, the iconic Colorado restaurant, has been shuttered since the pandemic. Under the new ownership of South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, it is expected to finally open with a revamped staff, but the start date remains unclear.

According to a spokesperson for Casa Bonita, the restaurant is still undergoing repairs and they do not have a firm date for the grand reopening.

‘South Park’ creators announce deal to buy Casa Bonita after restaurant’s bankruptcy hearing

After 47 years in business along West Colfax, Casa Bonita filed for bankruptcy nearly a year ago. In the time since, several suiters made pitches to buy out the attraction, but ultimately Stone and Parker struck up a deal to purchase the restaurant.

“We all love Casa Bonita,” said Gov. Jared Polis when Stone and Parker made an announcement during a live stream with the governor . “The one area that we’d all love to see an upgrade, I think I speak on behalf of everyone who patronizes Casa Bonita, is the food could be a little better.”

Parker and Stone made moves to improve the food right off the bat, announcing Dana Rodriguez as the new executive chef for the restaurant.

‘South Park’ creators appoint executive chef of Casa Bonita after acquisition

Casa Bonita has had its doors open for tours of the vast space , in the time since it’s closed doors for dining in March of 2020.

The restaurant now has a new website , with links to new social media platforms.

Editorial note: An earlier version of this story cited the Lakewood Office of Economic Development stating the city is expecting a grand reopening this summer. A spokesperson for Casa Bonita clarified they do not have a firm date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
Lakewood, CO
Food & Drinks
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Lakewood, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Lakewood, CO
Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Matt Stone
Person
Trey Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Park#Bankruptcies#Food Drink#Kdvr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX31 Denver

Wolf kills cow in Jackson County

WIldlife officers responded on Tuesday afternoon to reports of an attack on a domestic-bred cow in the northeastern part Jackson County. Upon arriving, they observed wolf tracks and injuries to the animal consistent with wolf depredation.
JACKSON COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy