ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Millions will "suffer" if Congress doesn't approve COVID-19 funding, experts say

By Nicole Karlis
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KqEY1_0eiNFEWt00

Last week, the House of Representatives passed a $1.5 trillion federal spending bill that included aid for Ukraine — and in turn, cut the package that would fund the government's COVID-19 response effort. Though it might seem the pandemic is winding down (which may prove to be a false hope), a lack of funding from the federal government would have a detrimental effect on the country's COVID-19 response — and infectious disease doctors are becoming increasingly concerned about the prospect of facing another surge without the federal government's support.

The White House is now urging Congress to pass $22.5 billion in additional pandemic funding as the country stares down the possibility of another wave of COVID-19 infections in the coming months. In a letter to lawmakers on Tuesday, Natalie Quillian, deputy coordinator for the White House COVID-19 response team, warned of the dire consequences if funding isn't passed — including the inability to purchase more boosters doses if a fourth dose is needed, as well as making it so the Uninsured Program can no longer accept new claims for testing and treatment. The latter means that providers will have to absorb the costs of testing and treatment themselves, or turn away uninsured people.

According to NPR, Democrats are going to try to pass a standalone COVID-19 funding bill in the coming days, but Republicans oppose the plan. Time is of the essence, as due to a lack of funding, the White House is already forced to cut back shipments of monoclonal antibody treatments — which have been especially helpful in treating those who are immunocompromised — to states by 30 percent next week. The country's supply of treatment could run out as soon as May if funding isn't provided.

Doctors on the ground are worried about what a lack of funding could mean for the next stage of the pandemic, especially as the country faces the possibility of another surge. As Quillian noted in her letter, waiting to provide funding until another surge occurs "will be too late."

"Currently, almost all the medical countermeasures used for COVID-19 — oral antivirals, monoclonal antibodies, diagnostic tests — are available only under emergency use authorization with the government being the exclusive (or almost exclusive) buyer," said Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease and critical care medicine doctor. "There is no commercial market (yet) for the oral antivirals and monoclonal antibodies so if the government has no funds to purchase them."

"There really is no means for people to access them," he continued.

This news arrives at a moment when authorization of a second booster (or a fourth shot for those who got a two-dose vaccine initially) seems increasingly likely. On Tuesday, pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech announced they were seeking emergency authorization for a second booster shot of their vaccine for adults 65 and older. Quillian said in her letter that the federal government doesn't have enough funding to purchase enough booster shots for all Americans; however they do have enough doses available for immunocompromised people to get a fourth dose.

Yet the COVID-19 situation could become more acute in the event that a variant-specific booster is needed yet lacks proper funding.

Want more health and science stories in your inbox? Subscribe to Salon's weekly newsletter The Vulgar Scientist.

Without funding, the federal government won't be able to maintain its testing capabilities beyond June, or continue research on next-generation vaccines. Experts say testing and vaccine sites are critical to maintain to be prepared for another surge.

"We do need to maintain the testing networks that have been developed in the states so that we can continue testing, and we do need to have vaccines in hand especially if a fourth [shot] is needed," L.J Tan, chief strategy officer for the Immunization Action Coalition, told Salon. "And these products are needed regardless of what COVID funding that is already in states."

A lack of federal funding would also restrict the government from buying more oral antiviral treatments like Paxlovid. Currently, the government has only secured 20 million treatments.

"Unfortunately, without this designated Congressional funding, the federal government will be unable to provide Evuheld (a monoclonal antibody to protect immunocompromised) to states, purchase more Paxlovid for outpatient treatment, perform further testing during surges or perform wastewater surveillance, or provide vaccines to low-income settings," said Dr. Monica Gandhi, infectious disease doctor and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. "This additional funding is absolutely vital to stay vigilant in this endemic stage of the virus with surveillance, vaccination and treatment."

According to NPR, Republicans want Democrats to provide a more detailed analysis of exactly how the government spent the roughly $6 trillion in COVID-19. Yet the more time politicians waste arguing over funding, the more that Americans — especially those who are immunocompromised and uninsured — will suffer because of them.

"I think that the most important thing is that the three major buckets of the funding bill are all things that are needed on the ground," Tan said. "For example, antivirals are in short supply and without the funding, antivirals will run out, and in those cases, [the] immunocompromised will suffer."

Comments / 187

Richard Friedman
1d ago

Let's review the title........."Millions will "suffer" if Congress doesn't approve COVID-19 funding, experts say".... ..... who are the so-called experts????.... what does it take to QUALIFY, as a so-called expert???... how do I apply for this job, and how much will it pay me?????

Reply(14)
63
Jon Dickson
1d ago

Doesn't matter where the money goes, The spending must STOP. As BIDEN continues to create money out of thin air, our economy continues to tank.

Reply(10)
47
CSM Lonestar
1d ago

Millions more will suffer if we don’t gain back our energy independence and increase American oil production to reduce gas prices. Putting millions in poverty is way more damaging than covid right now.

Reply(2)
30
Related
Daily Mail

Sen. Rick Scott says Republicans 'don't deserve to govern' if they take back Congress and then 'continue to be a speed bump to America's collapse' after releasing 11-point policy agenda

Sen. Rick Scott at CPAC said Republicans who don't think the party needs a specific policy agenda for taking back Congress in the midterm elections 'don't deserve to govern.'. The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) chair touted his own 11-point policy agenda plan released this week, as he said: ‘If the Republicans return to Washington’s business as usual, if we have no bigger plan than to be a speed bump on the road to America’s collapse, we actually don’t deserve to govern.'
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz among eight Republicans to vote against suspending trade relations with Russia

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a measure to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, a move that strips the countries of key trade designations and gives President Joe Biden’s administration authority to increase tariffs against them.The vote on 17 March follows Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint session of Congress and urgent appeals calling on world leaders to halt business with Russia amid its ongoing assault against Ukraine.The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act passed by a vote of 424-8.The eight votes against the measure came from Republican members Andy Biggs,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Wastewater Treatment#False Hope#Immunization#The White House#The Uninsured Program#Npr#Democrats#Republicans#Time
BGR.com

Biden wants to bring back a major stimulus payment program – will it happen?

It was one of the biggest transfers of wealth from the federal government to millions of Americans, moving billions of dollars from the federal coffers to Americans’ bank accounts and mailboxes. And then — the expanded child tax credit just fizzled out. A member of President Biden’s own party in the US Senate said he didn’t think it was wise to keep the expansion going. And that was that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Examiner

Biden throws Putin a nuclear lifeline

The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has significantly encumbered the Biden administration’s drive to reach a renewed Iran nuclear deal. Seeing an opportunity to build leverage against the United States and Europe as they impose sanctions on Russia, Vladimir Putin threw a grenade into the Iran talks taking place in Vienna. The Russian strongman demanded a “white channel” with Tehran to circumvent international sanctions. This was apparently a bridge too far for U.S. diplomats, who had until that point seemed willing to cave on any and every Iranian demand to seal a deal.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Federal government allows program to pay substance abusers for staying clean

A new legal opinion from the Biden administration appears to clear the way for wider use of an underutilized harm reduction technique: Paying people addicted to drugs for staying clean. Known as “contingency management,” the idea is supported by decades of research that shows providing repeated small payments for meeting...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Gun control buried in 2,700 page spending bill passed by the House

A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as “law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.”. Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the “NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022” adds a new provision entitled “Reporting of background check denials to State authorities,” which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
POLITICS
Big Country News

Requirement to Show Proof of Vaccination or Proof of Negative Test to Attend Large Events in Washington State Set to End March 1

OLYMPIA - An emergency order requiring those who attend large indoor or outdoor events in Washington state to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will end March 1. Washington Governor Jay Inslee amended Proclamation 21-16 on Thursday, announcing the termination of the emergency order effective...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
KTUL

CDC to soften guidelines for prescribing opioids

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The way opioids are prescribed by doctors is soon changing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is proposing new guidelines, rolling back their controversial limits set in 2016. We've got your back with what this means for our addiction crisis and for the millions of chronic pain patients who rely on these drugs as a lifeline.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy