Medieval manuscripts at the BU Art Museum

BINGHAMTON, NY – Members of the public can check out some centuries-old books that are currently being used to teach Binghamton University students.

The B-U Art Museum is presenting an exhibition titled “The Materiality of Medieval Manuscripts” through the end of the semester.

The collection includes 8 manuscripts from the 13th to 15th centuries that were hand-written on parchment that comes from animal skins and were decorated using pigments from specially cultivated plants and semi-precious minerals.

A ninth book from 1506 was printed on parchment.

The focus of the exhibit isn’t so much on the content in the manuscripts, but the artifacts themselves.

Distinguished Research Professor of English Marilynn Desmond curated the exhibit.

Desmond says the books required great artisanal skill to produce.

“These books were all in use for centuries. And they all bear marks of that use. And so they all have a story to tell which is a completely individual story because every manuscript is an absolutely unique artifact,” says Desmond.

The books are on loan for the semester from prominent antiquarian bookseller Les Enluminures of New York City and are being used by 8 or 9 classrooms in their studies.

Desmond says that because they are not considered of particularly high value, the students are allowed to handle them so that they can learn more about their construction.

The exhibition, which ois free and open to the public, is on view in the downstairs smaller gallery, room 179 in the Fine Arts Building.

Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4, noon to 7 on Thursdays.

