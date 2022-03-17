ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WATCH: New Orleans pups get lucky on St.Patrick's Day and get shipped to new homes in Idaho

By Michaela Romero
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —  On St. Patrick’s Day in the early morning, dozens of at-risk shelter dogs boarded a lifesaving “Flight to Freedom” in New Orleans, La. for a second chance in Boise, Idaho.

Good Flights, a program of Greater Good Charities, conducts life-saving airlifts and supports ground transport for at-risk pet populations with a heavy focus on harder-to-adopt large-breed dogs, homeless cats, asymptomatic heartworm positive shelter dogs, and disaster relief.

To donate and support this “Flight to Freedom,” click here .

BigCountryHomepage

Volunteers serve breakfast to survivors, firefighters battling the Eastern Complex

CARBON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Volunteers from all over have been donating time and goods to Eastland County, while the Eastland Complex fires continue into the weekend. Saturday morning, volunteers with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief (SBTC Disaster Relief) served breakfast to survivors and first responders in Carbon. Volunteers with SBTC Disaster Relief […]
CARBON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘That’s where I grew up… And now it’s gone’: Carbon residents reflect on fire damage

CARBON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Residents returning to Carbon, Texas have called the devastation from the Eastland Complex Fires, an “apocalypse,” hitting their small town as 45,000 acres of land have been destroyed by wildfires. Scott and Bobbie Lewis couldn’t believe their eyes when they approached what was once their family home, smoking rubble was all […]
CARBON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Smell of Texas wildfires waft through Houston, southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) – Low humidity and gusty winds fueled multiple wildfires Friday in West Texas, burning homes and other structures and prompting evacuations of small communities. NEXT >> REPORTED CAUSE OF FIRES… TIME LAPSE Several wildfires merged to form what fire officials call a “complex” that was burning near Eastland, about 120 miles (195 […]
TEXAS STATE
www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

