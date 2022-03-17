ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Almost Queen comes to Forum

By Emily Venuti
 2 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – Get ready to rock tomorrow night as Binghamton gets a visit from Freddie Mercury himself.

The Queen tribute band, Almost Queen, is set to perform at the Forum.

The popular band covers all 70s and 80s favorites, as well as some more recent tracks and deep cuts.

All 4 members of the band portray the orginal in terms of costuming, hair and makeup.

Bass player Randy Gregg, who portrays John Deacon, has been a huge Queen fan since the age of 5.

Gregg says the band has been playing together for 18 years and really try to nail the experience.

“We’re pretty lucky that we have 4 singers in the band. We’re able to do the harmonies that you hear on studio recordings where Queen, to me they’re the greatest band in the whole world, but they didn’t have the vocal capacity live or whatever so they changed their versions a little bit, this and that, but we knew as a tribute band we had to nail what you heard on the radio,” says Gregg.

If you want to see Gregg and band mates in action, you can catch them tomorrow night at 8.

You can get your tickets on Ticketmaster or the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

