The supermodel stepped out for the first time with the new procedure, after bravely declaring she is ‘done hiding.’. Staying in the shadows no more! Linda Evangelista, 56, has finally stepped out after revealing she received a botched cosmetic surgery. The actress rocked a fresh face and new confidence as she visited Manhattan’s Chelsea Market in new photos after proclaiming herself a “recluse.” The procedure, known as CoolSculpting, left the supermodel ‘brutally disfigured,’ according to an interview with People Magazine where Linda opened up about her ordeal.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 21 DAYS AGO