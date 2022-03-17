ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

MUSC hosting first LGBTQ Health Equity Summit

By Chase Laudenslager
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLGhv_0eiNCRrj00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — MUSC will host a free event next month designed to educate people on health equity in the LGBTQ population.

The inaugural LGBTQ Health and Equity Summit will take place virtually on April 7 and 8, bringing together four keynote speakers, healthcare providers, researchers, educators, students and advocates.

Topics will include health care and needs of LGBTQ patients, the intersection of race and LGBTQ identity, minority stress and mental health, understanding what it means to be intersex, supporting the families of LGBTQ youth and LGBTQ health research updates.

MUSC Health CEO Patrick J. Cawley, explained that “MUSC recognizes the importance of health equity,” and is “committed to eliminating health disparities in the communities [it] serves.”

Interim chief equality officer for MUSC, Willette Burnham-Williams, said in part:

“We are committed to meeting the needs of the LGBTQ community and providing the highest quality care, and that begins with education and expanding our understanding of the issues affecting the health of LGBTQ people.”

Willette Burnham-Williams, Interim chief equality officer for MUSC

Click here for a full schedule.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

What South Carolina counties have the most binge drinkers?

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A little more than one in 20 adults in Dillon County binge drink in a month – the lowest rate in South Carolina. Meanwhile, in the worst county for binge drinking, almost one-quarter of adults had a binge-drinking event within a month, according to a 2020 community profile report from […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence School District 3 mask mandate ends

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence School District 3 Board of Trustees has voted to end its mask mandate. The vote, which happened on Thursday, ends the mandate for students, staff and other inside district buildings. Students and staff riding on buses are still required to wear a face covering, under a mandate from […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Attendees walk out of state superintendent’s community meeting over Florence 4 consolidation

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A community meeting hosted by State Superintendent Molly Spearman over Florence County School District Four’s consolidation with Florence 1 Schools resulted in many of the attendees walking out early. Spearman presented a slideshow with data concerning Florence Four’s academic and financial performance, justifying her decision to consolidate the district. The crowd […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Florence pharmacy is state’s hot spot for outpatient COVID-19 treatments

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Walgreens in Florence has filled more prescriptions for monoclonal antibody and antiviral therapeutic COVID-19 treatments than any other pharmacy in the state, according to federal data.  The Walgreens at 1500 S. Irby St. in Florence has filled at least 1,656 prescriptions for molnupiravir, an oral antiviral medication. Coming in second […]
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Education
Charleston, SC
Health
Charleston, SC
Sports
WBTW News13

Report moves South Carolina’s health disaster preparedness from ‘low’ to ‘high’ category

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina is more ready for a health disaster than in previous years, according to a recently released report from the Trust for America’s Health. The 2022 Ready or Not: Protecting the Public’s Health from Diseases, Disasters, and Bioterrorism report moved South Carolina’s rating from the “low” performance level to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBTW News13

Celebration: BraveNation Powwow returns to UNC Pembroke

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — The annual BraveNation Powwow returned to UNC Pembroke Saturday for the first time since the pandemic began. “This is like homecoming for us, in a sense, so we are getting to see people we haven’t seen,” LeAnn Strickland Melvin of the BraveNation Powwow and Gathering Planning Committee said. “Alumni are getting […]
PEMBROKE, NC
WBTW News13

Annual Myrtle Beach Spring Job Fair set for Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several Grand Strand agencies and organizations will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday. The annual Myrtle Beach Spring Job Fair will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Myrtle Beach at 3200 S. Ocean Blvd. It’s being sponsored by the Myrtle Beach Area […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Disparities#Health Equity#Racism#Lgbtq Health#Musc Health#Musc Click
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Donna

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for March 19-20 is Donna, a 5-month-old kitten available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Donna is currently being cared for by a foster family, spokesperson Kathy Robinson said. That can be a big advantage for someone looking for a new pet, she […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

Congressional candidates focus on mostly national topics at Carolina Forest meeting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several candidates seeking to represent South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District in Washington spoke Wednesday night at the Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting, answering questions from residents about mostly national issues. Barbara Arthur, Garrett Barton, Mark McBride, Ken Richardson and Jeanette Spurlock were all at the meeting and answered questions, but […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Florence animal rescue gets 3,000 donated dog beds

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence animal rescue has received 3,000 dog beds in an attempt to boost adoptions, according to an announcement Friday. Lucky Dog Animal Rescue has received the donation as park of BARK’s $10 million commitment to donate its projects to animal shelters and rescues. BARK has partnered with Greater Good Charities […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Coroner’s Office wants more resources

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office says it is in desperate need of a pathologist and a new facility. Horry County Coroner Robert Edge has seen a rapid increase in need within the last 33 years. “When I first started, we probably had about 130 to 140 calls a year and […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina now able to carry out execution by firing squad

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) informed Attorney General Alan Wilson Friday that executions are now able to be carried out by firing squad as required by law, according to a news release. The law, which went into effect in May 2021, makes South Carolina’s primary method of execution the […]
POLITICS
WBTW News13

Nearly $850K grant will fund Forestbrook-area flood-mitigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Grant money from the South Carolina Office of Resilience would fund the second of two projects to help mitigate flooding in the Forestbrook area. Horry County Council members said it’s all about being proactive and pinpointing areas prone to flooding, and after that, figuring out a solution to fix it. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

28K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy