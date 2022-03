DENVER (CBS4) – It wouldn’t be springtime in the Rockies without some snow and this year Mother Nature will kick off the season without delay. Spring officially arrives in the Mountain Time Zone at 9:33 a.m. on Sunday and we expect mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures ahead of a strong cold front. By Sunday night and Monday morning much of the state can expect to see snow. As with all storms this time of the year the impact it’ll have will depend on the exact track of low pressure at the surface. Right now it is forecast to move across...

DENVER, CO ・ 44 MINUTES AGO