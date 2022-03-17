ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Two charged after guns, drugs found in car, rectum

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sSUAk_0eiNBXCI00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are facing charges after police say they found drugs and guns after a crash in South Memphis.

Police attempted to stop a gray Infiniti G37X without tags in the area of Madison and Cleveland around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon. They say the driver refused to stop and fled the scene.

Officers followed the vehicle to Elvis Presley and Norris, where the driver struck another vehicle then bailed from the Infiniti.

Police were able to locate and chase the suspect on Elvis Presley. They said the suspect threw a holster and gun as he ran.

Eventually, officers caught up with the suspect, Deandre Perry, and took him into custody. A second handgun was found when officers searched him. One of the recovered firearms was stolen and modified with an automatic firing switch.

When officers returned the scene of the crash, they were informed that a passenger in the Infiniti got in the driver’s seat and took off. A witness said they followed the vehicle to Amherst Cove.

Man arrested in shooting outside Downtown club

Police found Audra Perry, in the 2200 block of Amherst Cove. Officers searched the vehicle and found 5 plastic bags of marijuana that weighed 2.5 pounds.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tPUOf_0eiNBXCI00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IZJax_0eiNBXCI00

During a cavity search, a Shelby County Corrections officer found a folded piece of paper with an unknown white powdered substance inside Audra’s rectum. Audra told the officer the substance was either crushed Percocet or Tylenol and she could not remember which one it was.

The substance tested positive for crack cocaine.

Audra Perry, 37, was charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to sell and contraband in penal institution.

Deandre Perry, 20, was charged with evading arrest, possessing a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a prohibited weapon, theft of property, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of vehicle registration law.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 47

AmKay
2d ago

Wow, so this was a mother and son duo ... What a terrible thing to do to a kid, raise him like she did... Partner in crime. .. You're supposed to aim to make your children's situation better than what you had. She failed him ATW around.

Reply
24
Martha Stephens
3d ago

this was a common thing for me worth working in the jails and prisons here in Tennessee! females will put anything up inside them in any orifice

Reply
12
VP Trixie Harris
2d ago

...hey let's go deal drugs in a car with no tags and see how long we can get away with it ?!!

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Three stabbed near airport area overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were stabbed near the airport area Sunday morning. MPD responded to a wounding call around 2:00 a.m. on the 5400 block of Sputnik Drive. Police told WREG that two women and one man were stabbed during the fight. All three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition. However, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two shot, killed in Whitehaven shooting

UPDATE 10:44 p.m.: Both men later died from their injuries. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were shot and listed in critical condition Saturday afternoon in Whitehaven. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Shelby Drive. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. If you […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman shot at Soulsville gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot at a gas station Sunday afternoon in Soulsville. The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. at Millennium Food Mart. WREG later found out that the victim was found on the 1300 block of Gaither near the gas station. She was listed in non-critical condition. MPD said the person responsible […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Cleveland, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Father, son charged in South Memphis chop shop bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father and son duo was arrested Thursday after police say they were running a chop shop in South Memphis. Auto Theft Task Force investigators conducted a search warrant at a residence on the 2700 block of Frisco Thursday. Michael Lusk Sr., 55, told police he owns the property and all the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man sentenced to 18 years for supplying heroin to street gang

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man who was a major heroin supplier for a Memphis street gang was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. Derrick Johnson, 59, was convicted by a Criminal Court jury back in February on two felony counts of conspiracy to possess with intent […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
WREG

Walmart theft leads to car chase with law enforcement

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Vidalia Police Department Facebook page, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, police responded to a call at Walmart for theft. Authorities reported that they tried to stop a silver Jeep Cherokee when the driver, 56-year-old Rachael Gibson of Natchez, Mississippi, led police on a car chase. Police reported […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WREG

Police arrest man accused of drag racing, selling drugs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis man is facing serious charges after a special patrol caught him allegedly drag racing. According to investigators, officers caught 23-year-old Jeremiah Taylor racing down Winchester near Ridgeway Wednesday night. Those officers were part of a force conducting “Operation Spring Cleaning”, an effort to make the streets safer by putting more […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Drugs#Shooting#Rectum#Marijuana#Infiniti#Shelby County Corrections
WREG

Man wanted in shooting death of ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man they say is responsible for shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in North Memphis. Travis Cohens, 30, is wanted for the shooting death of Teonka Gunn. The shooting happened at the Saint Court Apartments on North Watkins on March 1. Police say Gunn was found lying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis couple indicted in identity theft phone scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A couple accused of running a large-scale identity theft scheme has been indicted on criminal charges, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. According to investigators with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Danley, 31, and Taryna Watson, 27, worked from a Bartlett-area residence where they called AT&T call centers and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after vehicle strikes three parked vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two more are in the hospital after police say a vehicle hit three other parked vehicles in South Memphis Friday night. The accident happened around 10:45 p.m. near the 200 block of Silverage Avenue. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Two more people were taken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Overnight head-on collision turns fatal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was involved in a head-on collision Saturday morning. The accident happened around 1:45 a.m. at Danny Thomas and Pear. MPD said two vehicles crashed into each other in a head-on collision. One man was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries. Two females […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WREG

One dead, two detained after shooting on Laura Street, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are investigating after a shooting on Laura Street Friday night. Memphis Police responded to the shooting in the 2200 block of Laura at 7:48 p.m. Police say a male was transported to Regional One in critical condition. He was later pronounced deceased. Officers have two people detained on the scene. This is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Middle TN murder suspects captured in Memphis

MEMPHIS. Tenn. — Two men were captured by the U.S. Marshals in Memphis after authorities say they are connected to the death of a Murfreesboro man. Authorities say Paul Turner and Maceo Boyd, both 21, are responsible for the shooting death of a 20-year-old. According to WKRN, the shooting took place at an apartment complex […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Police increase presence on interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Expect to see more officers on area interstates as police ramp up patrols on the roads. As the city works to crack down on reckless driving and drag racing, Memphis Police are increasing their presence on the interstate to get drivers to slow down. As law enforcement cranks up patrols on highways, they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy