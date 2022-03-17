ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

City addresses piles of debris in Binghampton

By Bria Jones
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dumping in a Binghampton neighborhood has residents reaching out for help.

A growing pile of debris nestled between Glankler and Tutwiler has started spilling into the roadway. A concerned citizen alerted WREG to the problem, saying it’s been going on six months.

Willie Neal says he’s lived in the area almost his entire life. He’s tired of the dumpers treating his community like a trash can.

“We been trying to catch a lot of people and get their tag numbers, so they can quit dumping over here, because this a good neighborhood over here,” Neal said.

Shortly after WREG arrived, a City of Memphis environmental enforcement officer came across the eyesore. She sprayed it red and said that means the property owner will be notified to clean up the mess.

Due to it partially blocking the roadway, she says the property owner will receive a summons and the city will come out to clean up.

MLGW forms new advisory team after ice storm

With a crew rehabbing a home right next door, the city went to ask a few questions about the toilet and boxes of home improvement items thrown outside.

Neal says the people responsible are not from the neighborhood. They’re random people with trailers loaded with trash.

“Cameras would be a good suggestion, “Neal said. “You’ll catch them then.”

A city spokesperson said Environmental Code Enforcement was on the scene investigating this location Thursday. We were told the street maintenance team will clear the right-of-way Friday.

The spokesperson also said the property owner has been cited and is responsible for cleaning up their property.

