ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman County, TX

Evacuation ordered for Glen Cove in Coleman County

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2znDBS_0eiNAv4z00

(Update 5:27 p.m.) The Coleman Fire Department shared that Highway 153 at the Coleman County line and FM 2132 at the Coleman County and Runnels County line have been closed to non-emergency personnel.

Crews are currently working to keep the fire from jumping roadways.

According to the Coleman Fire Department, Red Cross has been contacted to aid in shelter operations.

The fire department also shared that multiple homes have been lost in the fire.

Crews Gap fire continues to burn near Runnels/Coleman County line

(Original Story) COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas – Those that are in Glen Cove of Coleman County are being ordered to evacuate due to the Crews Gap fire according to a tweet from the National Weather Service of San Angelo that was posted Thursday, March 17th.

Crews Gap fire is currently moving northeast into the western portion of Glen Cove. People are being asked to evacuate now along with monitoring their local media for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Reagan County fire shifts east towards Barnhart

REAGAN COUNTY, Texas – The Chico Lane Fire, a large wildfire located in Regan County, made a shift east towards Barnhart Thursday afternoon. According to a tweet shared by the National Weather Service of San Angelo, those in and around the area should listen to local authorities. A large wildfire is moving east towards the […]
REAGAN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

SBTC Disaster Relief responds to Eastland Complex Fire

CARBON, Texas – Volunteers with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief (SBTC Disaster Relief) have been sent to Eastland County to respond to the wildfires, according to a release from the SBTC on Saturday, March 19, 2022. According to the release, a team began serving breakfast to survivors and first responders in Carbon […]
EASTLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

Concho Valley wildfire updates

(UPDATE: 8:44 a.m., March 19, 2022) – The Texas A&M Forest Service released updates on the fires that are burning in the Concho Valley. The Texas A&M Forest Service reports the Chico Lane Fire in Reagan County has been 100% contained. Final Update: the #ChicoLaneFire in Reagan County is 8,000 acres and 100% contained. #txfire […]
STERLING COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Government
Coleman County, TX
Government
County
Coleman County, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas Governor Abbot speaks at Eastland fire station amid Eastland Complex fires, signs declaration of disaster

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Governor Greg Abbot spoke at an Eastland fire station Friday evening, while the Eastland Complex fires and other surround fires are ongoing. The Texas governor signed a proclamation, declaring the event a disaster. Gov. Abbott touched on the death of Sheriff Deputy Barbara Fenley, who lost her life while helping […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo COVID-19 report: March 18, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 18, 2022. As of Friday’s report, there is no […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Line#Runnels Coleman County#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
KLST/KSAN

Fatality reported in early morning wreck on U.S. 67

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – At around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, March 18th, Texas Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. 67, approximately 5 miles out of San Angelo. According to DPS, Luis Serrano, age 26 of San Angelo, was pronounced deceased. Serrano was driving a Ford Focus into oncoming traffic […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Power outages affect the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas – AEP Texas is currently showing more than 1,400 customers are without power in the areas of PaulAnn, Producer Park, College Hills and Veribest on Thursday, March 17th. According to the AEP Texas map, it is estimated that power will be restored to PaulAnn, Producers Park and Veribest around 4:00 p.m. Those […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Fire ignites off US 87 North

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Grape Creek, Carlsbad and Quail Creek Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a fire that ignited off the 6000 block of US 87 North around 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 17th. According to the Grape Creek VFD, the fire had come within a few feet of a trailer park and other buildings […]
CARLSBAD, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two vehicle collision on U.S. 277 south of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety, Tom Green County Sheriffs, San Angelo fire Department and the Wall Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two vehicle collision on U.S. 277 just south of San Angelo. Traffic is currently down to one lane in both directions. This is an ongoing investigation, we will have […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
NWS
KLST/KSAN

Texans urged to prepare for potential wildfire outbreak

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Significant fire activity is forecast for Thursday, due to extremely critical fire weather conditions along and west of the Interstate 35 corridor. The Texas A&M Forest Service says these areas include the Gainesville, Fort Worth, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Austin, San Antonio and Del Rio regions. High winds with low humidity moving across dry grass fuel […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Drought Monitor: Texas drought conditions continue to worsen

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The U.S. Drought Monitor and Texas Water Development Board released the latest drought report for the State of Texas on Tuesday, March 15 2022. Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions continue to expand throughout the state. Drought conditions in the Concho Valley remain consistent with past week’s report, with most of the […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County jail logs: March 19, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Daytime lane closures on U.S. 87

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) in San Angelo is advising the public to expect daytime lane closures on U.S. 87 northbound beginning Wednesday, March 16, 2022. According to TxDOT, the daytime lane closures will be from the Concho County line to Wall. TxDOT said lanes will be opened for traffic […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Friday March 18th

Cooler temperatures across the Concho Valley as the impacts of last night’s cold front can certainly be felt. Afternoon highs struggled to reach into the upper 60s as winds turned out of the northwest. Winds have also settled down drastically compared to strong winds we saw yesterday. We will continue to see lighter winds through […]
ENVIRONMENT
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday March 17th

A windy St. Patrick’s Day across the area, Red Flag Warning remain in effect through this evening with blowing dust and gust up to 45 MPH. Highest wind gust in San Angelo has been 49 MPH. Several wildfires have started or restarted across the Concho Valley. One in southeastern Reagan Co. another in the southeastern […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

9 killed in USW van crash identified by DPS

ANDREWS and LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety identified the nine people who died after a van crash in Andrews County Tuesday evening. Six of the deaths were students and golf team members from the University of the Southwest, along with the team’s head coach, Tyler James, 26. The students […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy