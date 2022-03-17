Evacuation ordered for Glen Cove in Coleman County

(Update 5:27 p.m.) The Coleman Fire Department shared that Highway 153 at the Coleman County line and FM 2132 at the Coleman County and Runnels County line have been closed to non-emergency personnel.

Crews are currently working to keep the fire from jumping roadways.

According to the Coleman Fire Department, Red Cross has been contacted to aid in shelter operations.

The fire department also shared that multiple homes have been lost in the fire.

(Original Story) COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas – Those that are in Glen Cove of Coleman County are being ordered to evacuate due to the Crews Gap fire according to a tweet from the National Weather Service of San Angelo that was posted Thursday, March 17th.

Crews Gap fire is currently moving northeast into the western portion of Glen Cove. People are being asked to evacuate now along with monitoring their local media for more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.