ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Steel City Rovers headline Rhythm of Life music series

By Scott Bremner
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6n2o_0eiNAfCb00

Since March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day, we have one guess for you as to what kind of music was featured at the Rhythm of Life noon concert at Penn State Behrend.

Watch: Erie comes out for St. Patrick’s Day

The performers were the Steel City Rovers out of Hamilton, Ontario. They mix traditional Celtic music with more North American influences like bluegrass and folk music.

Li steps in for Rachmaninoff performance, March 19

The Rovers play across the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean with a spirit of celebration.

“We treat this as a day of celebration. Not only are we celebrating St. Patrick and the heritage of being Irish, but also the sense of inclusion and invitation to that celebration, which is a great message for the world today,” said Ryan McKenna, Steel City Rovers.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The Rovers did not stay in Erie long for the performance. They were on the road for another St. Patrick’s Day concert at The Cave in Buffalo, New York.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Big sporting events bring more tourism to Erie this weekend

Hotels were packed as two big sporting events came to Erie, providing a much-needed boost in tourism during what usually is a slow time of the year. “It’s a time that normally is a bit slow. It’s March. So it’s encouraging. We think that we’re starting to emerge from this pandemic with tourism coming back,” […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Dodgeball! USA Dodgeball holds scouting event in Erie

Some of the best dodgeball players were in Erie on March 19. to try to make it to the national stage. USA Dodgeball held a scouting event at Erie Bank Sports Park. Men and women’s teams from all over the northern and eastern U.S. competed in the event. Their hope is to be seen and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Li steps in for Rachmaninoff performance, March 19

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A renowned pianist is stepping into the spotlight this weekend at Erie Philharmonic. George Li will make his Erie Philharmonic debut with Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 during a performance at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, at Warner Theatre (811 State St. in Erie). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Since winning the […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Hamilton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Eerie fest accepting horror film submissions

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As a child, John Lyons was scared easily. Any movies with jump scares weren’t his jam. But all of that has changed in recent years. “I definitely understand the appeal,” Lyons said of horror films. Lyons first began attending the Eerie Horror Fest simply because it was the only film festival in town, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Annual Triathlon returns to Presque Isle this Aug.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Start your training now as the Presque Isle Triathlon returns this summer. The Presque Isle Partnership announced Wednesday the 20th Annual Presque Isle Triathlon will take place Saturday, Aug. 6 from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Presque Isle State Park. Individuals and 2-3 person relay teams of all levels of experience will soon […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtic Music#Folk Music#Penn State Behrend#The Steel City Rovers#North American#Irish#Fox#Daily News#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Longtime owner of Ricardo’s Restaurant dies

The longtime owner of Ricardo’s Restaurant has died. Pete West, who started out as a cook at the restaurant, died on Thursday. He had owned Ricardo’s since 1989, According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, he passed away peacefully at the hospital with his family at his side. Two members of the staff at Ricardo’s spoke […]
RESTAURANTS
YourErie

St Patrick’s Day festivities begin at Sullivan’s Pub

For anyone in Erie, going to Sullivan’s Pub and Eatery is the place to celebrate being Irish for St. Patrick’s Day. At 7 a.m. Thursday, people were ready to party and to enjoy green eggs and ham, and of course, green beer. When the clock hit 7 a.m., people rushed in to get their day […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Saint Patrick’s Day parade finally returns to Erie

The long awaited Saint Patrick’s Day Parade returned to Erie on March 19. after taking the previous two years off from the pandemic pause. Erie residents lined the streets of Downtown Erie and waited for the parade festivities to kick off. Notable Erie figures, local businesses, and media including JET 24, participated to welcome residents […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Erie Seawolves fans purchase in-person tickets for 2022 season

The 2022 Erie Seawolves season officially kicked off on March 19. as fans were able to purchase their tickets in-person. Fans lined up at the UPMC Park box office to purchase general admission tickets as Seawolves captain members and paw pack holders made their way to the UPMC Park Stadium Club to receive their first […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

St. Luke’s School students celebrate spring

Students at one local parish school acted downright bubbly on the approach of spring. It’s an annual tradition at St. Luke’s School on East 38th Street in Erie. Students are given some time off from the classroom to go out in the parking lot, enjoy the early spring air and blow soap bubbles all to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie residents out in full force to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

The Luck of the Irish was alive and well in Erie, Pa. on St. Patrick’s Day 2022. It was a sea of green in Downtown Erie for St. Patrick’s Day. Folks gathered, smiled and drank green beer responsibly for the first St. Patrick’s Day celebration since 2019 without any COVID-19 restrictions. Our crews stopped by […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Watch: Erie comes out for St. Patrick’s Day

The Luck of the Irish is alive and well in Erie for St. Patrick’s Day. This is the first St. Patrick’s Day in two years that businesses and people can enjoy without any covid restrictions. Brian Wilk was live from Molly Brannigan’s Irish Pub on State Street were the fun started early Thursday morning. It’s […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Nearly 40 Erie County nonprofits to receive Special Events Grants

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) has awarded nearly 40 local nonprofits with funding to help support 2022 events. ECGRA announced Friday that 37 Erie County nonprofits and municipalities have been awarded 2022 Special Events Grants totaling $166,524.80. “Events are a driving factor that help to promote a strong sense of community, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie St. Patrick’s Day parade returns Saturday

St. Patrick’s Day festivities continue through the weekend, culminating in the return of the St. Patrick’s Day parade. Beginning March 19 at 2 p.m., groups will be parading down State Street past Perry Square. They will then turn onto 4th Street to St. Patrick’s Church. After the parade was pushed back a week due to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy