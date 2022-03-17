Steel City Rovers headline Rhythm of Life music series

Since March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day, we have one guess for you as to what kind of music was featured at the Rhythm of Life noon concert at Penn State Behrend.

The performers were the Steel City Rovers out of Hamilton, Ontario. They mix traditional Celtic music with more North American influences like bluegrass and folk music.

The Rovers play across the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean with a spirit of celebration.

“We treat this as a day of celebration. Not only are we celebrating St. Patrick and the heritage of being Irish, but also the sense of inclusion and invitation to that celebration, which is a great message for the world today,” said Ryan McKenna, Steel City Rovers.

The Rovers did not stay in Erie long for the performance. They were on the road for another St. Patrick’s Day concert at The Cave in Buffalo, New York.

