Since 2004, the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle has raised over $30 million to assist OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in its efforts in pioneering research and specialized patient care. Recognized for its humanitarian goals, the Doerbecher Freestyle has also marked one of the most important events in the world of sneakers as enthusiasts gather to support a worthy cause in the best way they know how – buying sneakers. After a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Doernbecher Freestyle returns in 2022 with seven spirited designs created by patient-designers who worked closely with Nike’s internal design team.

