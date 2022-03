Discovery CEO David Zaslav received a massive $203 million stock option grant last year that inflated his total 2021 compensation package to a staggering $246.6 million. The stock option grant comes as Zaslav is about to lead a much larger company as the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery nears completion. Although Zaslav will not see any liquidity from those options for years to come — and the payout only comes in success — the sheer size of the package is sure to draw more criticism about excessive executive compensation.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO