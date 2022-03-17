ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Moderna Stock Is Soaring This Week

By Keith Speights
Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModerna announced several positive developments this week. However, increased COVID cases in China and Europe likely fueled most of the stock's increase this week. Moderna could land additional supply deals for its COVID vaccine. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...

Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Has Made 1,725% to 2,985% Gains On These 3 Stocks

Coca-Cola, American Express, and Moody's have delivered massive gains for Warren Buffett. Buffett bought businesses he understood and held onto the shares for the long term. Other stocks could be bigger winners than these three in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Dow ends more than 500 points higher after Fed delivers rate hike

Stocks ended sharply higher Wednesday in a session marked by big swings after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected quarter-point rate hike and penciled in a series of increases over the rest of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +1.23%. dipped into negative territory after the Fed...
Buying a Home? Prepare to Pay This Much in Closing Costs

Hint: It's not a small number. Mortgage lenders commonly impose fees to finalize a loan. New data reveals the average closing costs are $6,693 across all home buyers, and slightly less for first-time buyers. You may be able to negotiate part of your closing costs. If you're gearing up to...
2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Both of these companies are leaders in their respective fields. HCA Healthcare continues to recover from pandemic woes, and it boasts attractive prospects. Veeva has become invaluable to many life science companies, and it is expanding into new industries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
China Markets Lose Most in 14 Years Amid Flash Panic Sale

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

Two REITs make the list -- Easterly Government Properties and Medical Properties Trust. Long-time favorites for income investors Verizon and IBM also continue to be relatively safe picks. Midstream energy-company Enterprise Products Partners looks more solid than some investors might think. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Warren Buffett's Ultimate Recommendation Can Help Make You a Millionaire

Buffett has long shared his investing insights and advice with people. He's recommended index funds for most people for many years, too. Index funds offer not only low fees but also solid performance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Moderna CEO to Get Almost $1 Billion if Company Is Bought Out

If Moderna gets bought out and its CEO leaves, he’s in for a large payday. CNBC reports that CEO Stephane Bancel’s ‘golden parachute’—an exit package for a CEO should they get fired or dismissed if the company is bought out—skyrocketed to more than $926 million at the end of last year. The numbers were released earlier this week as part of the company’s annual proxy report. The bulk of the funds, about $922 million, comes from the company’s stock, which soared over the last two years as Moderna worked to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. The rest is split between a cash severance of $1.5 million and a bonus of $2.5 million. The amount is also a far cry from Bancel’s golden package before the pandemic; it previously hovered around $9.4 million in 2019.
