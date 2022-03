As Day 1 of March Madness was winding down, an Indiana cheerleader made the biggest play of the tournament so far. Early in the second half of Thursday’s game between Indiana and Saint Mary’s, the basketball got stuck between the backboard and the shot clock. An attempt by the referee to get up on a ladder and grab the ball was unsuccessful, but the Indiana players had a better idea — use a cheerleader.

