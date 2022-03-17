ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Indigenous filmmaker showcasing films in Grand Theatre

 2 days ago

Starting Friday at the Grand Theatres in Bismarck, Justin Deegan — a Native American man from North Dakota — will be screening two of his very own films.

One of his films, Another Scar from Genocide , features a ton of known locals and was filmed in both North Dakota and Las Vegas.

The movie is an hour-long feature documentary about diabetes in Indian Country.

The other film, Totems , is a short black and white Indigenous movie, with a completely improvised script based on Deegan’s ideas.

“Indigenous” describes any group of people Native to a specific region.

“As a filmmaker and as a young man growing up in Bismarck-Mandan, I never would’ve thought that I’d have the opportunity to screen a film in Bismarck-Mandan at all, let alone the Grand Theater. Back when I was growing up I would come to this movie theater all the time and it was one of my favorite places to be,” said Deegan.

“I think people ought to come out and check out this film to see what Indigenous cinema is about I think people ought to come out and take a look at narratives that we have to share about ourselves.”

Both films will begin screening Friday at 6:45 and 8:30 p.m. There will also be a Q&A for the audience after the showing.

