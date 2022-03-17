About 20 members of the Odessa Christian Faith Center youth group paid a special visit today to the Odessa Police Department.

They are volunteering their time this Spring Break to drop off goodies to people in our community who make a difference including our OPD officers.

The group was led by Youth Pastor Courtney Watts. Brock Emiliano, 18-years-old, also gave our officers a special letter from the youth group thanking them.

We never take for granted the support we receive here in Odessa. Thank you!