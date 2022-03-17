ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Xavier Moon: Scores team-high 27 points

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Moon totaled 27 points (13-25 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Wanted To Leave The Game And Didn't Want To Run Back For The Offensive Possession: "He Was Really Pissed Off"

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers keep struggling during the 2021/22 NBA season. They suffered another big defeat on Wednesday night, this time at the hands of the inspired Minnesota Timberwolves. The Purple and Gold visited Target Center trying to end their recent bad streak, but Karl-Anthony Towns picked things right where he left them and dropped 30 on the 17-time NBA champions.
NBA
WDBO

Bey scores career-high 51 points, Pistons beat Magic 134-120

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 51 points and the Detroit Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 134-120 on Thursday night to end a four-game losing streak. Bey tied the franchise record with 10 3-pointers in 14 attempts. He was 17 for 27 overall. Two...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Moon
CBS Sports

Heat's Javonte Smart: Team-high 24 points in win

Smart managed 24 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals during Tuesday's win over Texas. Surprisingly, Smart's team-high 24 points were the most he has scored since posting 40 points against the Vipers on Feb. 15, a span of six games. The LSU product is currently recording 22.1 points and 4.4 rebounds with Sioux Falls this season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Xavier Moon: Dishes out season-high 12 assists

Moon tallied 22 points (10-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds and four steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 118-103 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors. Moon scored 20-plus points for the third time over the past four games and dished out a season-high 12 assists en route to his first double-double of the campaign. Across 18 appearances, the 27-year-old is averaging 18.2 points, 5.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 32.6 minutes per game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Russell Westbrook stuns Drake with miraculous clutch steal, 3-pointer to force OT in win vs. Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has taken relentless criticism this season -- some justified, and some unjustified -- so you can't help but feel happy for him when he does something spectacular on the court. With the Lakers facing defeat in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of Friday night's matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Westbrook came up with an incredible sequence to send the game to overtime, where Los Angeles eventually came away with a 128-123 win.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Hustle#Fg
Hutch Post

Top seed advances to NJCAA final

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Late free throws by Jaquan Scott propelled the Salt Lake Bruins into the NJCAA Men's Division I Championship game after a 70-68 semifinal victory Friday over the Chipola Indians at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. The Bruins were led by 19 points from Quincy McGriff, Scott added...
HUTCHINSON, KS
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday

Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to knee soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. Antetokounmpo wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report, so it's uncertain when the knee issue flared up. The superstar forward missed a game in late January with right knee soreness but has participated in all but one of Milwaukee's past 20 contests. Jordan Nwora could slide into the starting unit in Antetokounmpo's place against the Timberwolves.
NBA
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return with foot soreness

Curry won't return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to left foot soreness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Curry limped off the court after having his foot rolled up on during the second quarter, and he won't return to the court after heading to the locker room to be evaluated. The 34-year-old finished the contest with three points (1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Curry will have a few days to potentially get healthy before Golden State's next game Sunday versus San Antonio.
NBA
Orange Leader

Lady Cardinals squeeze out one over Lady Bobcats in 8

ORANGEFIELD – It certainly was not easy but the Bridge City Lady Cardinals remained undefeated in District 22-4A play with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Orangefield Lady Bobcats in eight grueling innings at Lady Bobcat Field Friday night. Bridge City’s Nicole Sasser scored the game-winning run with two...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Late scratch Friday

Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Out next two games

Bergeron (arm) will miss the next two games, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Bergeron isn't expected to be available until Monday's game versus the Canadiens at the earliest. Losing their top-line center will be a big blow for the Bruins, who are not particularly deep down the middle this season. Look for Anton Blidh to enter the lineup Wednesday versus the Wild.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Expected to sign with Bears

St. Brown is expected to sign a contract with the Bears on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. St. Brown had a career-low mark in receiving yards last year, as he secured nine of 17 targets for 98 yards while rushing three times for 14 yards. The Bears lost Allen Robinson via free agency during the offseason, so St. Brown should have a chance to carve out a role behind Darnell Mooney in a re-tooling Chicago wideout corps.
NFL
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heads to locker room

Curry went to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Celtics with an apparent injury to his left lower leg, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Curry suffered the injury during the second quarter and had only three points (1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes before having his leg rolled up on. The 34-year-old's status should be updated once he's fully evaluated, and it's unclear if he'll be able to return to Wednesday's contest.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy