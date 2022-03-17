6 reasons for the surge in commercial real estate transactions in 2021

In real estate transactions, any document intended to be recorded needs to be notarized. Until recently, in most jurisdictions that meant the signer and notary had to be physically present together. In their Real Estate Financing column, Jeffrey Steiner and Scott Weinberg discuss a recent statutory change in New York permitting Remote Online Notarization (RON) that will now allow the parties to be in separate states, or even countries.

