Genshin Impact’s upcoming 2.6 update, “Zephyr of the Violet Garden,” will bring the boba-loving head of the Kamisato clan, Kamisato Ayato to the game alongside loads of additional content: an entirely new area to the region of Liyue called The Chasm, a new Archon Quest that will share more of the story of the Traveler Twins and Khaenri’a, and a new festival event in Inazuma. Hoyoverse, the new name of Mihoyo, announced details on Genshin Impact’s next update, including a March 30 release date, during a stream on Friday.

