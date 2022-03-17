ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston

Teacher shot outside Boston school ID’d; DA addresses students

By Arianna MacNeill
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

The teacher and the student are said to have suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNC9L_0eiN6MIl00
A bus arrives at TechBoston Academy in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, Thursday. Craig F. Walker/Globe staff

A teacher and a student were shot and injured in the TechBoston Academy parking lot in Dorchester on Tuesday.

Police were called to 9 Peacevale Road — the parking lot — around 5:40 p.m., according to WCVB. The teacher was identified by the Boston Teachers Union as Khelmon Bethel, 31, and the student was said to be 17. They were on a fan bus headed for a basketball game. Their injuries are thought to be serious, but not life-threatening.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden addressed students Thursday morning.

“You are all part of this foundation,” he reportedly said. “Your strength is what keeps it strong. So I want to make a deal with you today. Our part of the deal is to do whatever it takes to find the people who did this and make sure they can’t do it again. Your part of the deal is to stay strong, help each other, and send healing thoughts to the people who got hurt.”

The school’s boys basketball team was set to play Watertown High School as part of the final four in the MIAA Division Three state tournament, according to WCVB.

“TechBoston has had a difficult week, but we found joy watching our basketball team play their hearts out this year,” the school said in a tweet. “It was a tough loss against [Watertown High School] tonight, but thank you to these boys for showing up for our school when we needed a bright spot. We are so proud of you.”

Classes were canceled Wednesday, but the school building was open for anyone who wanted counseling and support, according to WCVB.

“This is an unacceptable situation and we are going to do everything it takes to ensure that each one of our schools, parks and communities are the safe, welcoming homes that all of our students deserve,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said, as reported by the news station. “We will make sure that this is an incident that we quickly address, and make sure that our school communities have what they need to process and heal.”

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Boston police release sketch of Brighton break-in suspect

A Brighton woman reportedly awoke to find a man watching her sleep early Tuesday morning. Boston Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect involved in a Brighton break-in early Tuesday morning. At around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning a woman in Brighton awoke to find a strange man,...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Public Safety#Nonlife#Techboston Academy#Wcvb#The Boston Teachers Union#Watertown High School#Miaa Division
Boston

Dracut police charge 23-year-old man with armed assault

Police say a 22-year-old was shot on Lakeview Avenue on Feb. 20. Dracut police arrested and charged a 23-year-old man in connection with the Feb. 20 shooting of a 22-year-old man on Lakeview Avenue. Brian McAnespie, 23, of Dracut, was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, use of...
Boston

Concord middle school closed due to COVID outbreak

A middle school in Concord is closed Friday in response to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. The school district had been monitoring the increase in cases in the sixth grade at Peabody Middle School and moved to close the school after the total number of cases in the building rose to 44 by Thursday, Laurie Hunter, the district’s superintendent, said in a letter to parents.
CONCORD, MA
Boston

N.H. woman, 22, dies in Florida boat accident

Lindsay Partridge was on vacation when the incident happened off Boca Raton. A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman died after she was reportedly thrown from a boat while on vacation in Florida. Lindsay Partridge was on a boat about 150 yards off Boca Raton on Sunday when a wave struck the...
GROTON, MA
Boston

Tennessee man arrested with 11 handguns at South Station, police say

John Pierre, 25, purchased the firearms out of state and was planning on illegally distributing them in the Boston area, according to authorities. Boston police seized 11 handguns at South Station on Monday from a Tennessee man, who they allege purchased the firearms out of state and was planning on illegally distributing the weapons locally.
Boston

Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home

The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

RI man dies in I-95 car crash in Foxborough

It is unclear what caused the crash. A 27-year-old Rhode Island man was killed in a car crash on Route 95 in Foxborough Thursday morning, Massachusetts State Police reported Thursday. State Police said that at 9:25 a.m., emergency services, police, and firefighters responded to a single-car crash on Route 95...
ACCIDENTS
Boston

25-year-old woman killed in Wrentham crash

Kerri Coppinger of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 25-year-old woman was killed in an early-morning car crash in Wrentham on Tuesday. Wrentham police arrived at the scene of a crash on Route 1 at 3:53 a.m near High Rock Road to find the 25-year-old woman still inside her Ford Fusion. Kerri Coppinger of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WRENTHAM, MA
Boston

Woman stabbed to death in Roxbury

Police have a man in custody for the murder. Boston police have a man in custody for a stabbing murder that happened Tuesday morning. Police said that at 8:48 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a death investigation at 1050 Tremont St. in Roxbury. When they arrived, they found a woman unresponsive and suffering from stab wounds.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

1 dead after Haverhill multi-family house fire

Another person was hospitalized. A multi-family house fire in Haverhill Wednesday night left one person dead and another hospitalized. Firefighters responded to the blaze on Pilling Street around 10:30 p.m., Haverhill Deputy Fire Chief Eric Tarpy told WHDH. Upon arrival, crews discovered fire on the ground level and heavy smoke, Tarpy said.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy