NBA

Trail Blazers' Eric Bledsoe: Still out Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bledsoe (Achilles) is out Friday against the Nets, Jamie Hudson of...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Calls Out Jason Kidd And Dorian Finney-Smith After The Mavs Double-Teamed Him All Game: "You Pay Dorian Finney-Smith All That Money, Is He A Defender Or You Gonna Rely On This For These Next Four Years?"

Kevin Durant is one of the best players of our generation. This is why whenever KD is on the floor, the opposing team needs to be on their toes the entire time when defending him. Despite those efforts, more often than not, they fail to contain the Brooklyn Nets superstar....
Eric Bledsoe
NBA Analysis Network

This Bucks-Clippers Trade Features Brook Lopez To L.A.

The LA Clippers knew that their chances of being contenders this season were slim after Kawhi Leonard injured his knee in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Without Leonard, the Clippers competed, defeating the Utah Jazz but falling to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals in six games.
CBS Sports

Spurs' Romeo Langford: Still out Friday

Langford (hamstring) is out Friday against the Pelicans, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. Lanford last played March 7. It's not clear when he may return, and it appears the Spurs will take his status game by game.
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable Friday

Gordon (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers. Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports. Knee tendinitis and an illness have kept Gordon out over the past two games, but he's apparently feeling a bit better. He has a chance to return Friday, but fantasy managers shouldn't get their hopes up regarding a long streak of games played. Gordon hasn't played four games in a row since Jan. 28 through Feb. 4.
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Out Wednesday

Gordon won't play Wednesday against the Suns due to a non-COVID illness, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. Gordon was initially listed on the injury report with a knee issue, but it appears that he'll ultimately miss a second straight game due to a non-COVID illness. As a result, Garrison Mathews will likely pick up another start in his place. Depending on his health, Gordon's next opportunity to return will come Friday against the Pacers.
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday

Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to knee soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. Antetokounmpo wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report, so it's uncertain when the knee issue flared up. The superstar forward missed a game in late January with right knee soreness but has participated in all but one of Milwaukee's past 20 contests. Jordan Nwora could slide into the starting unit in Antetokounmpo's place against the Timberwolves.
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return with foot soreness

Curry won't return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to left foot soreness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Curry limped off the court after having his foot rolled up on during the second quarter, and he won't return to the court after heading to the locker room to be evaluated. The 34-year-old finished the contest with three points (1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Curry will have a few days to potentially get healthy before Golden State's next game Sunday versus San Antonio.
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Says he'll play Friday

Curry (ankle) said he'll play in Friday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Michael Grady of YES Network reports. Curry is still officially listed as questionable, but it appears he'll make his return Friday following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury. If available, it's possible he will face a minutes limit, but with Kyrie Irving unavailable, the Nets may need Curry to play his usual 30-plus minutes. More information should be available closer to the 7:30 PM ET tip.
numberfire.com

Patty Mills coming off the bench for Brooklyn on Friday

Brooklyn Nets point guard Patty Mills is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Mills will move to the bench on Friday with Seth Curry back in action and starting against Portland. Our models expect Mills to play 30.0 minutes against the Trail Blazers.
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Leads balanced attack in win

McCollum had 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 124-91 win over San Antonio. McCollum was the only New Orleans player to hit the 20-point mark in the blowout victory, and no Pelican saw more than 28 minutes of playing time. The veteran guard wasn't exactly efficient as a shooter, but he turned the ball over only once and tied his season high with three steals. McCollum has scored at least 20 points in six straight appearances.
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Late scratch Friday

Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
NBC Sports

Celtics-Kings takeaways: C's make it rain 3s in Sacramento

The Boston Celtics' West Coast road trip is off to a successful start. They followed their convincing victory over the Golden State Warriors with a blowout win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. It was the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown show as the C's stars combined for 62 points on 23-of-34 shooting.
