Trail Blazers' Eric Bledsoe: Still out Friday

McCollum had 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 124-91 win over San Antonio. McCollum was the only New Orleans player to hit the 20-point mark in the blowout victory, and no Pelican saw more than 28 minutes of playing time. The veteran guard wasn't exactly efficient as a shooter, but he turned the ball over only once and tied his season high with three steals. McCollum has scored at least 20 points in six straight appearances.
