Whether this was to be the end of West Ham's European dream or one of the most celebrated nights in their recent history, the Hammers were always going to come out swinging.And when you come at the kings, you best not miss, or you will go down swinging.Sevilla are indisputably Europa League royalty, their six crowns putting them three ahead of the closest pretenders to the throne, and this year's final is even set to be staged in their castle: the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. It was in that stadium that Sevilla secured a 1-0 win in the first leg of this...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO