Quest Resource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Endeavor reported Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings Wednesday that reflected a resurgent talent representation business, though it swung back to a loss after recording a profit in Q3. The company had revenue of $1.5 billion in Q4, and a net loss of $16.7 million, after posting a profit of $64 million in the prior quarter. For the full year, Endeavor beat Wall Street expectations and its own guidance, hitting revenue of $5.1 billion, though it had a net loss for the year of $467.5 million. 2021 was Endeavor’s first year as a public company, with the company going public in an...

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO