ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Totals 21 points in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Aldama totaled 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, one...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Wanted To Leave The Game And Didn't Want To Run Back For The Offensive Possession: "He Was Really Pissed Off"

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers keep struggling during the 2021/22 NBA season. They suffered another big defeat on Wednesday night, this time at the hands of the inspired Minnesota Timberwolves. The Purple and Gold visited Target Center trying to end their recent bad streak, but Karl-Anthony Towns picked things right where he left them and dropped 30 on the 17-time NBA champions.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Santi Aldama
CBS Sports

Lakers' Russell Westbrook stuns Drake with miraculous clutch steal, 3-pointer to force OT in win vs. Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has taken relentless criticism this season -- some justified, and some unjustified -- so you can't help but feel happy for him when he does something spectacular on the court. With the Lakers facing defeat in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of Friday night's matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Westbrook came up with an incredible sequence to send the game to overtime, where Los Angeles eventually came away with a 128-123 win.
NBA
CBS Sports

Clippers' Semi Ojeleye: Tallies season-high point total

Ojeleye finished Friday's 121-92 loss to the Jazz with 13 points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 24 minutes. The Clippers trailed by 37 at halftime and got little production from their starters, giving players like Ojeleye more opportunities than usual. The fifth-year forward logged his most minutes as a Clipper and finished with his highest scoring output of the season, finishing with double-digit points for just the second time. Ojeleye put forth tepid production even when regularly playing 20-30 minutes for Milwaukee earlier this season, so there's little reason to expect this solid effort to lead to sudden fantasy relevance.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Scores 15 points Friday

Bane ended with 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 120-105 loss to the Hawks. Bane needed 14 shots to score 15 points and was particularly woeful from three-point range, but he still ended as one of Memphis' best players in a game where the entire offense seemed to struggle. Bane has now scored 15 or more points in seven of his last eight contests.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fg
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday

Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to knee soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. Antetokounmpo wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report, so it's uncertain when the knee issue flared up. The superstar forward missed a game in late January with right knee soreness but has participated in all but one of Milwaukee's past 20 contests. Jordan Nwora could slide into the starting unit in Antetokounmpo's place against the Timberwolves.
NBA
Hutch Post

Salt Lake to play in semifinals

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Top-seeded Salt Lake hung on Thursday for a two-point win over Odessa College 68-66 in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. The Bruins were led by Festus Ndumanya's 16 points. Doctor Bradley had 12 points, Jaquan Scott...
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Orange Leader

Lady Cardinals squeeze out one over Lady Bobcats in 8

ORANGEFIELD – It certainly was not easy but the Bridge City Lady Cardinals remained undefeated in District 22-4A play with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Orangefield Lady Bobcats in eight grueling innings at Lady Bobcat Field Friday night. Bridge City’s Nicole Sasser scored the game-winning run with two...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Late scratch Friday

Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Out next two games

Bergeron (arm) will miss the next two games, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Bergeron isn't expected to be available until Monday's game versus the Canadiens at the earliest. Losing their top-line center will be a big blow for the Bruins, who are not particularly deep down the middle this season. Look for Anton Blidh to enter the lineup Wednesday versus the Wild.
NHL
CBS Sports

Texans' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Signing with Texans

Reeves-Maybin will sign a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Texans on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Reeves-Maybin spent his first five professional seasons with the Lions, and he had a career-best year in 2021. Across 15 appearances, he logged 82 tackles (53 solo), four pass defenses, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The 27-year-old will be rewarded with a two-year deal from the Texans, and he should have a chance to carve out a sizable role in the team's defense.
NFL
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heads to locker room

Curry went to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Celtics with an apparent injury to his left lower leg, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Curry suffered the injury during the second quarter and had only three points (1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes before having his leg rolled up on. The 34-year-old's status should be updated once he's fully evaluated, and it's unclear if he'll be able to return to Wednesday's contest.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy