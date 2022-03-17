Hawks' John Collins: Ruled out again Friday

Here’s another edition of why Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are amazing players. If you didn’t believe it before, what these two players are doing with the Nets is amazing. Of the 12 games that saw a Nets player score 50 points, Irving and Durant make up five of those games, which technically started in 2019 when Irving joined the team. Throw in a superb game from Caris LeVert and half of the games have come from the last three years.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO