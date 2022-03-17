ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Hawks' John Collins: Ruled out again Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Collins (finger) has been ruled out of Friday's game against Memphis, Chris...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

The Most Points In One Game In Brooklyn Nets History: Kyrie Irving Now Holds The Record With 60

Here’s another edition of why Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are amazing players. If you didn’t believe it before, what these two players are doing with the Nets is amazing. Of the 12 games that saw a Nets player score 50 points, Irving and Durant make up five of those games, which technically started in 2019 when Irving joined the team. Throw in a superb game from Caris LeVert and half of the games have come from the last three years.
NBA
charlottenews.net

Ja Morant set to return as Grizzlies face Hawks

After missing one game due to back soreness, Memphis star Ja Morant is expected to be available when the Grizzlies continue their four-game road trip against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Morant is averaging 27.5 points on 49.3-percent shooting for Memphis, which has won four straight games to move ahead...
NBA
numberfire.com

Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) ruled out on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Horton-Tucker will sit out after the Lakers' guard re-aggravated his ankle injury on Wednesday night. Expect Austin Reaves to log more minutes against a Toronto unit ranked 13th in defensive rating. Reaves'...
NBA
Basketball
Sports
CBS Sports

Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Out again Friday

Bogdanovic (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Bogdanovic will miss a third consecutive game as he continues to work his way back from a left calf strain. With Danuel House (knee) still sidelined and Trent Forrest (wrist) questionable, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Rudy Gay could see increased run Friday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Non-surgical foot procedure on tap

Collins received an anti-inflammatory injection for his sprained right ring finger Thursday and is scheduled to undergo a non-surgical procedure to address his strained right foot within the next couple of days. His status will be updated in 10-to-14 days. Collins received a second medical opinion Thursday that confirmed the...
SPORTS
numberfire.com

Jazz's Trent Forrest (wrist) ruled out Friday

Utah Jazz shooting guard Trent Forrest (wrist) has been ruled out for Friday versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Forrest did not go through the morning shootaround and he will remain out for another game. Donovan Mitchell (calf) will also miss Friday's matchup, so the Jazz might give more opportunities to Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Rudy Gay. Juan Hernangomez is another potential beneficiary.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Questionable Friday

Young is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left quad bruise, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Young struggled through Wednesday's 10-point loss to the Hornets, going 3-for-12 from the field, though he still managed to hand out 15 assists. He apparently suffered an injury in the process and is at risk of missing his first game since Jan. 31. If that happens, more minutes could be in store for Delon Wright, Lou Williams and other guards.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Ruled out Friday

Wade (knee) will not play Friday against Denver. Wade will miss a third straight game as he continues to battle soreness in his right knee. With a back-to-back on tap, Lamar Stevens could be looking at two more spot starts Friday and Saturday (vs. DET).
NBA
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Tony DeAngelo: Out again Friday

DeAngelo (abdomen) will not suit up Friday against the Capitals, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. DeAngelo is nearing a return but still isn't quite ready yet. Friday will be his 11th consecutive absence. The 26-year-old blueliner could be available Sunday against the Rangers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Spurs' Josh Richardson: Ruled out Friday

Richardson (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. Richardson was a late addition to Friday's injury report due to left calf tightness, and he'll be forced to miss at least one game. Lonnie Walker and Joshua Primo should see additional run against New Orleans.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Available Friday

Gallinari (biceps) is available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Gallinari was questionable for Friday's matchup due to a right biceps contusion, but he'll be able to play through the issue against Memphis. He's started in each of his last two appearances and has averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 21.0 minutes per game during that time.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Trae Young, Hawks slapped with brutal injury news on John Collins

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are right in the thick of a play-in tournament seeding battle. The latest news on John Collins does them no favors. The Hawks big man will reportedly be “sidelined indefinitely” due to lingering foot and finger injuries, according to The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner and Shams Charania.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Ruled out Friday

Butler (ankle) is out Friday against the Thunder, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. Butler rolled his ankle in Tuesday's game against the Pistons and failed to practice Thursday. Caleb Martin and Max Strus should be in line for increased playing time against Oklahoma City.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Killian Tillie: Ruled out Friday

Tillie (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Atlanta. Tillie dealt with left knee soreness ahead of Friday's matchup, and he'll be unable to suit up as a result. Xavier Tillman and Jarrett Culver could see slightly increased run.
SPORTS
numberfire.com

Denver's Zeke Nnaji (knee) ruled out on Friday

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nnaji will miss his fifth straight game with bilateral knee soreness. Expect JaMychal Green to see more minutes off the bench against a Cleveland unit ranked fourth in defensive rating. Green's projection includes 7.3...
NBA

