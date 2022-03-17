Hawks' John Collins: Ruled out again Friday

Young is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left quad bruise, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Young struggled through Wednesday's 10-point loss to the Hornets, going 3-for-12 from the field, though he still managed to hand out 15 assists. He apparently suffered an injury in the process and is at risk of missing his first game since Jan. 31. If that happens, more minutes could be in store for Delon Wright, Lou Williams and other guards.
