Plant Succession: How Mother Nature Rearranges Her Landscape, and How We Are Involved. Think about a volcano emerging from the surface of the ocean and forming a new island, new land. At first, there is no life of any kind on the island. Eventually, however, after the lava has cooled, there may be some bacteria and fungi begin to grow on the lava at the edge of the water, and these microorganisms begin a very long, slow process of breaking down the rock. Then, algae can begin to colonize the rocks, growing on the decomposed rock material.

