Throw It Back to the ’90s and Early 2000s With This Trendy Crocodile Purse

Everything old is new again! If you haven’t noticed, Y2K fashion is totally in right now. For those of Us who grew up in that era, it’s almost like we traveled back in time to the age of graphic tees and kitschy fashion. (No matter what anyone says, we will never get on board with low-cut jeans — happy to leave that fad in the past. High-rise or bust!

One accessory from the '90s and early 2000s that we absolutely support, however, is the return of the baguette bag . This purse was ahead of its time! Sleek and structured, this shoulder bag takes any look to the next level. We just found the cutest crocodile style from Amazon that will automatically elevate your wardrobe. Keep reading to learn more about this beautiful bag!

Amazon

Get the JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag for Women Vegan Leather Crocodile Purse for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

The JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag for Women Vegan Leather Crocodile Purse looks way more expensive than it is — this pretty purse could pass as a designer handbag! Made from cruelty-free vegan leather, this shoulder bag is water-resistant, durable and secure with zipper closure. The slim shape is oh-so-chic, and the croc-embossed print is subtly shiny for a luxe look. This baguette bag really is a statement piece.

This crocodile purse comes in eight different colors — there’s truly a shade for everyone! You can’t go wrong with basic black, beige or brown. But if you want a pop of color, we suggest trying one of the pastel hues for spring and summer. We honestly can’t choose between the green, lavender, yellow, pink or blue. Might just need to buy all of them…

Amazon

What are shoppers saying about this stylish shoulder bag ? According to multiple reviews, it was love at first sight! “LOVE this bag,” one customer gushed. “It’s the perfect size for my phone and wallet to do errands or just as a smaller bag if I don’t feel like carrying a big thing around. I was really surprised at how good the quality was.” Inspired by the ‘90s, this vintage-looking handbag is big enough to fit all of your belongings yet small enough not to weigh you down. Another reviewer raved, “I instantly loved this purse when it arrived. It was packaged so nicely in a gift box with a cloth bag inside. The blue is the perfect sky blue. It is a bit shiny, holds its shape, handle works well in the crook of an elbow or over the shoulder. LOVE IT.”

One shopper said that this classic purse would make the perfect gift . Another added, “It looks expensive like the other reviews say. It is so flattering as a shoulder bag, in the crook of the elbow, or swinging from your hand! I love this bag and am already considering black for fall/winter. This is also great for the club just to hold your essentials. Bonus, it’s small but can stand on its own!”

Take this baguette bag from shopping with the girls to date night with your S/O. Toss it over your shoulder or wear it on your elbow like the boss babe that you are. Either way, this croc-embossed bag is a total *vibe.*

