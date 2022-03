Gordon Ramsay is setting his sights on Miami this year. Following the announcement that he’d be opening his first Miami restaurant in the fall of 2022—Lucky Cat in the South of Fifth neighborhood—the celebrity chef doubles down with an outpost of his TV-famous eatery, Hell’s Kitchen. Inspired by Ramsay’s hit FOX series by the same name, the expansive two-story restaurant is slated to open at Met Square in Downtown Miami in late 2022. Ramsay, who’s no stranger to Miami’s food scene, is thrilled to finally make it official.

