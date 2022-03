MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – After growing outrage from his employees and criticism about not speaking out sooner, Disney CEO Bob Chapek is taking a stand against Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, known to its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Chapek released a statement amid backlash where he said the lack of a public statement does not equate to a lack of support. He revealed to shareholders on Wednesday that he and LGBTQ+ leaders in his company plan to meet with Governor Ron DeSantis to discuss their concerns about the legislation. He also said the company has been opposed...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO