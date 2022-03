Shortly after midnight the Chambersburg Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of E Washington Street for a vehicle theft. The victim said they parked their vehicle near an E Washington St residence, went inside for 3 to 5 minutes and when they returned the vehicle was gone. The stolen vehicle was a blue Nissan Sentra with West Virginia license plate NZW609. The vehicle was also equipped with a blue ground effect light that is activated by braking. The vehicle has a windshield decal which reads, “Nissan”.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO