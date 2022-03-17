Everyone could use a good pocket knife. These are the 4 best I've tested.

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

Amazon; Benchmade; Savanna Durr/Insider

A pocket knife is a highly personal item and the one you choose is depends upon how it fits in your hand, how you plan to carry it, and what you plan on cutting with it.

Most find that a drop-point blade (one that slopes along the spine from the handle to the tip of the blade) is the most versatile option; it has the tip of a narrow clip point to easily punch through things yet still has a long, gradually convex edge for longer slicing strokes.

Though some prefer a multitool to a pocket knife, carefully consider what you need and don't need. A few sturdy functions should suit most, while others may need something hardier and more brutish like a Leatherman (despite the fact a Leatherman isn't technically a pocket knife).

Below, are the four best pocket knives I've used, each of which are suitable for most anyone. I've also included expert insight from pocket knife whiz, Nick Shabazz, as well as how I tested each knife, at the bottom of this guide.

Here are the best pocket knives

Best overall: CRKT Pilar III, $46.82 on Amazon

A streamlined and lightweight tool, CRKT's Pilar III offers the ideal shape for most tasks, opens and closes assuringly, and includes a clip and a lanyard hole.

Best budget: Opinel Carbone No. 8, $18 on Amazon

About as timeless as pocket-knife design goes, the Opinel Carbone series offers a high-carbon blade at a budget-friendly price and includes a safe-as-it-gets locking mechanism.

Best upgraded knife: Benchmade Bugout, $175 on REI

The Benchmade Bugout is the perfect marriage of lightweight and utility, and while you won't notice it in your pocket, it's almost every bit as capable as knives twice its weight.

Best multitool: Victorinox Swiss Army Super Tinker, $33.95 on Amazon

Two blades, scissors, a pair of tweezers, a screwdriver, and 10 other functions make the Super Tinker a veritable toolbox in your pocket.



Owen Burke/Insider

Best pocket knife overall

CRKT's Pilar III offers the ideal shape for most tasks, opens and closes assuringly, and includes a clip and a lanyard hole.

Blade length: 2.97"

2.97" Blade material: 8Cr13MoV, satin finish

8Cr13MoV, satin finish Weight: 3.6 oz

3.6 oz Warranty: Limited lifetime

Pros: Opens smoothly, great all-around shape, locks sturdily, ergonomic handle shape

Cons: Not ambidextrous (can't switch clip to opposite side for lefties), might open too easily for some

Columbia River Knife and Tool (CRKT)'s Pilar III checks all the boxes under the $60 mark: safe opening and closing, a trusty clip, and a versatile blade made from quality steel (8Cr13MoV).

Everyday-carry knife gurus like Nick Shabaaz call this a budget knife where the fanatics are concerned but for the more casual carrier, this knife is the sweet spot for those that want something trustworthy they can hang onto for a couple of decades, if not much longer.

You can find a lighter-weight knife, though you'd pay a lot more for it (if lightweight is what you're after, check out our upgrade pick below, or just about anything from SOG ). Likewise, you can find far cheaper options but the steel won't be composed or treated in a way that it'll stay sharp or sharpen easily. Will they cut? Sure, for a time. But they're not going to offer the longevity or confidence of this one.

8Cr13MoV is a relatively cheaper stainless steel but one built with about .8% carbon (harder, easier to sharpen but less corrosion-resistant) and 13% chromium (softer but more corrosion resistant). The marriage of these two metals offers the best of both worlds, and the best quality you're going to get within this price range. Trace amounts of molybdenum (Mo) and vanadium (V) offer further corrosion and heat resistance, and corrosion and oxidation resistance, respectively.

Throughout my battery of tests (plus various incidental others) this blade tore through dozens of thick cardboard boxes and still split apples without cracking them at all. After that, I was still able to trim hangnails and slice printer paper with ease. This is the sort of staying power you'll get with an edge on a quality knife, and it makes all the difference when it counts.

Owen Burke/Insider

Best pocket knife on a budget

About as timeless as pocket-knife design goes, the Opinel Carbone series offers a high-carbon blade at a budget-friendly price, and includes a safe-as-it-gets locking mechanism.

Blade length: 3.28"

3.28" Blade material: XC90 carbon steel

XC90 carbon steel Weight: 1.6 oz

1.6 oz Warranty: Limited lifetime

Pros: Extremely sharp, easy to sharpen (in carbone), lightweight

Cons: A little clunky, no clip

It's hard to find a more timeless pocket knife than Opinel's , the very company that revolutionized and safe-guarded the folding knife as humankind knew it. And while it may also be hard to believe that no brand has done it better in the ensuing century, Opinel puts its investments into its design precisely where it counts; the brand's Carbone blades are thin and indisputably razor-sharp right out of the box.

Simply put, there's no better knife for under $20, and if you're the type of person that tends to misplace things, you can go ahead and buy five or 10 of them and scatter them throughout your various bags and haunts because they won't break the bank.

I ran several different sizes and versions of Opinel's knives through a number of tests, but I'd be remiss not to add that, throughout my entire life, I've owned no less than a dozen, and have used them for everything from whittling and trimming to skinning and fileting. Apart from a few odd stains, I still happen to have my very first, and save for a few swellings from its wooden handle coming into contact with water, I've never had any trouble.

When discussing options for budget folding blades with Nick Shabaaz, who is among Youtube's be-all, end-all authorities on folding knives, he wouldn't even discuss another option in the sub-$20 category. I've tried a handful of others but in the end, couldn't part with this ultra-thin and -sharp blade.

The makeup of this steel includes a relatively high .9% carbon, so while it comes out of the box extremely sharp, it doesn't offer the greatest edge retention, and rusts easily. The good thing is that it's extremely easy to sharpen, so with the most cursory amount of care, you'll have an impressively sharp knife.

Those that might not want to sharpen as often can look at the brand's inox blades (inox being a chromium-rich stainless steel). Just know that when it does come time to sharpen one of those, it's going to require more elbow grease (along the lines of 440 stainless steel).

And it's also important to know that you'll dull this knife relatively quickly if you're breaking down cardboard boxes all day long. During testing, it became noticeably duller after a dozen or so large boxes but for regular use, it holds an edge plenty long.

Owen Burke/Insider

Best upgrade pocket knife

The Benchmade Bugout is the perfect marriage of lightweight and utility, and while you won't notice it in your pocket, it's almost every bit as capable as knives twice its weight.

Blade length: 3.24"

3.24" Blade material: CPM-S30V

CPM-S30V Weight: 1.8 oz

1.8 oz Warranty: Limited lifetime

Pros: Lightweight, smooth opening and closing, ergonomic handle

Cons: Small clip, can't open with one handle

If you're looking for something with a little more craftsmanship, something a little sleeker, and something made in the US by a brand that stands by its products, you can't beat Benchmade. You'll pay for it, but that's the case for most anything made well and responsibly.

Benchmade's research and development shines with this piece. The Bugout is one of those designs, which, upon close inspection and a variety of implements, works for just about everything while keeping a low profile, a light weight, and a degree of sturdiness that inspires confidence. Don't go hammering this thing into a tree trunk, mind you, but shy of and perhaps just up to that, this blade handles almost anything.

Many blade aficionados see S30V steel as the best of the best. It's sort of a beefed-up version of the cheaper 8Cr13MoV found in our top overall pick, and incredibly more stable overall. It includes roughly double the carbon (1.65%), slightly more chromium (14%), and a more notable 2% molybdenum and 4% vanadium. As a result, it's on the harder side but rounded out with softer but more corrosion-resistant metals that help with edge retention without making it too difficult to sharpen.

My tests showed no loss of an edge and again, I did plenty more than cut cardboard and slice apples. What I liked most beyond the function of it, though, was its size and shape. I forgot I was even carrying it most of the time — a dismaying prospect, say, when you're on your way to the airport but still a supremely comfortable and comforting one in most other aspects.

Owen Burke/Insider

Best multitool

Two blades, scissors, a pair of tweezers, a screwdriver, and 10 other functions make the Super Tinker a veritable toolbox in your pocket.

Blade length: 1", 2.5", and 2.75" (serrated)

1", 2.5", and 2.75" (serrated) Blade material: Proprietary inox/chromium-rich stainless steel alloy

Proprietary inox/chromium-rich stainless steel alloy Weight: 3 oz

3 oz Warranty: Limited lifetime

Pros: Light, versatile, incredibly handy in a pinch

Cons: Blades don't lock, exact steel alloy undisclosed

A multitool is the best option for those looking to take on whatever comes at them in daily life, be it at home, out and about, or afield. I tried a handful of reliable options but nothing stands up to Victorinox's Swiss Army line with its impressive list of features, lightweight, and durability.

I tested the brand's Fieldmaster , which is pictured above. After further consideration and expert consultation, I decided to point you in the direction of the lighter Super Tinker, which removes .6 ounces of steel by way of a 2.75" serrated blade that, frankly, most people will never use. Both are great options but the subtracted weight is worth it if you're not spending a lot of time out in the woods or regularly cutting cordage.

Otherwise, the Super Tinker is made of and includes all of the same parts: a 2.75-inch blade, a 1-inch blade, a can opener, 3-mm and a 6-mm flathead screwdrivers, a ½ Phillips screwdriver, scissors, a multipurpose hook, a bottle opener, a wire stripper, a reamer, punch, and sewing awl, tweezers, a key ring, and a toothpick.

It's hard to imagine packing any more into such a compact little tool and apparently it's difficult to achieve, too. Similar options I tested worked, and were slightly cheaper, but were too easy to destroy with water or excessive force, especially compared with the Fieldmaster and its price.

You won't easily cut down cardboard boxes or slice fruit with a pocket-sized multitool, though. It won't do much of anything as well as a standalone version of any of its functions but it will get the job done without too much trouble. Still, for a three-ounce hunk of metal that all but disappears into a daypack and easily fits into most pockets, that's all you can ask and then some.

Owen Burke/Insider

What else I considered

Under $20

I scoured racks at big-box stores for cheap blades and while many were surprisingly sharp out of the packaging, most didn't hold up very long, and nothing stood up to Opinel (again, if you're after a folding blade for under $20, Nick Shabazz backs us up: Opinel is the best around, period).

A five-dollar knife will likely do its job for a short period but straight-edge blades made of cheap alloys don't hold up. One tip if you do choose to grab a truly budget-level pocket knife is this: serrated edges hold up better. I can't rightly or safely recommend anything in this price range, however, cheap knives will do alright in an emergency.

Under $50

Bubba 4" Sculpin : This is a great tool and while I really like the handle, the blade isn't terribly secure when folded. It's also on the heavier side for a pocket knife but would be a worthy addition to a toolbox or bug-out bag.

CRKT CEO : An elegant, low-profile option, if you're looking for something a little more like a penknife, and maybe not quite as intimidating, this is a great locking blade for the price.

Gerber Gear Armbar Drive : This is another option that doesn't quite fit the designation of a pocket knife but is so popular and compelling I had to give it a go. It's a great budget-friendly option for those looking for a capable but inexpensive multitool that fits into a pocket.

Various Opinels : Opinel makes just about every knife imaginable and I tested most of its folding pocket knives. The drop-point shape remains the most useful overall but it comes down to what you're using your knife for.

If you're opening plastic packages, you'll need something with more of a point, and a clip-point blade might be best. I prefer the brand's Carbone (high-carbon) alloy as opposed to its Inox (stainless steel) because it is thinner and easier to sharpen, but you can't go wrong with Opinel for a budget-friendly option.

Under $100

Buck 110 : It's difficult to discuss pocket knives and not give Buck its dues. The brand makes some of the more timeless designs almost synonymous with the phrase "pocket knife." If this is the sort of thing you're after, then by all means grab one. I just find it's not quite as practical for most people when there are lighter, thinner, and more maintenance-friendly options.

Over $100

James Brand County : Another understated option, this blade is sharp, and it caries easily enough but it's on the heavy side and the blade doesn't lock (it also grew wobbly over time).

Leatherman Free P4 : It's hard to find a more iconic multitool than the Leatherman, and where others may be smaller and more detailed, it is as robust as they come. I liked both this model and the smaller Wave .

SOG Ultra XR : I'm smitten with SOG's knives, and particularly the XRs. I spent hours deliberating back and forth but my decision ultimately came down to a sturdier handle on the Benchmade option. Still, this is made with similar-quality steel and is not to be overlooked, especially if you want something that weighs as little as 1.2 ounces and tucks away neatly.

SOG Terminus XR LTE : A more formidable blade when compared with the Ultra, this was in the running against my upgrade pick above. The design wasn't quite as comfortable in the palm as Benchmade's Bugout (I also thought the thumb knobs were excessive), but with a similar warranty and at a similar price range, you're not going to be upset with this option.

Owen Burke/Insider

How I test pocket knives

I enlisted the help of knife reviewer, Nick Shabaaz, who's tested hundreds of knives, and whose Youtube channel acts as a veritable forum for all things pocket knives. After addressing the various different blade shapes and common steel alloys, we settled upon a a battery of tests as follows:

Safety: We considered how secure a blade was when folded into the handle, noting any edges that stuck out, or any way it might potentially engage while in your pocket. We also paid attention to how sturdily a blade locked, if at all. Locking blades tend to be much safer.

Ergonomics: Ease of carry and use is a big factor in something you're going to keep in your pocket. While more classic options might carry a certain aesthetic, they don't tend to be as practical as more modern, tactical options that are lighter, thinner, and bear a clip.

Blade shape: While every blade shape has its purpose, we settled upon drop-point blades, which have a spine that curves downward toward the tip and a large rounded edge, or belly, for slicing.

Cutting cardboard: Cardboard is incredibly abrasive stuff, especially what goes into shaping heavy-duty shipping boxes. We tore through piles and piles of boxes, making at least a dozen long cuts with each knife we chose to test. Some dulled faster than others, while others still hardly dulled if at all.

Slicing apples: After doing what damage we could to each blade with cardboard, we sliced apples. The blades that experienced more wear didn't slice so much as they cracked. This was also the case with thicker blades, whether they were sharp or not, as a thin blade is preferable when it comes time to slice.

Slicing printer paper: One golden method of testing an edge regardless of its thickness, we held up printer paper and took note as to how effortlessly (if at all) a blade would pass through it.

Owen Burke/Insider

Is it safe to carry a pocket knife?

FAQs

A pocket knife is perfectly safe to carry so long as it closes securely. Consider where you plan to keep yours. If you'll be stashing it in a pocket, consider a pocket clip.

If you're going to toss it into a purse or backpack, you'll want something that closes securely enough that it won't pop open when it tangles with other things.

Pocket knife vs Swiss Army Knife: What's the difference?

A pocket knife is a single-bladed foldinding tool, most generally. A Swiss Army Knife, a phrase often used interchangeably for any small multitool, is a 130-year-old design by Victorinox that includes anywhere from a few up to 49 functions, making it one of the most versatile and portable tools available.

Is it legal to carry a pocket knife?

The short answer is that you should check with your local authorities. In urban settings, blade size is usually restricted but it varies from place to place (at the time of writing, New York City law restricts the carrying of blades to four inches). In more rural areas, there's rarely a size restriction on folding blades.

Also note that where and how you open the knife may still further be restricted.

How long should a pocket knife last?

A good pocket knife should easily last decades and you shouldn't typically have to spend a lot to get one. Even our budget pick from Opinel lasts about as long as you can go without breaking the blade in half.

When it comes to pricier options, breaking the blade is always a possibility but you'll be able to get them replaced fairly cheaply (SOG replaces blades for as little as $25).

What it really comes down to, apart from how likely you are to snap a blade, is how often you sharpen it. If you're obsessive and sharpen it every week, it might not see two decades (regardless of how much it costs). If you only put it to a stone every few months, or even once a year, there's a high chance the knife lasts longer than you.

Pocket knife glossary

Belly: The curve of the blade's edge (some blades don't have bellies)

Blade: The flat, sharp edge of a knife

Blade bevel: The angle ground into the blade toward the edge

Blade lock: Any feature that prevents a blade from opening or closing.

Bolster: A cover (usually metal) between the blade and the handle of a knife

Choil: The unsharpened section of a blade sometimes found opposite its point, between the blade and the kick or heel

Clasp: A style of knife that curves upward toward the tip

Clip point: A common and versatile blade style with a concave edge for slicing, but a choil that slopes down toward the tip, creating a point

Drop point: Another highly versatile shape with a convex blade, but also a convex spine creating a wider, teardrop shape tip (not great at spearing)

Edge bevel: The angle ground to create the blade's edge

Kick: The heel of a folding blade that prevents it from from coming into contact with the spring

Liner: The interior part of a blade's handle, where the blade rests when closed

Nail nick: The little groove often found in a blade to allow it to be gripped and opened with a fingernail

Slip joint: A knife with no lock, but a backspring that helps keep it open

Spine: The unsharpened edge of a blade