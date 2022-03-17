ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Pa. man killed infant son, took an Uber to the hospital; DA

By George Stockburger
 2 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Montgomery County man has been arrested in connection with the death of his eight-week-old son.

David Moyer, 24, was arrested for Third-Degree Murder and other charges related to the death of his son on March 3, 2022, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pennsylvania State Police Captain James B. Kemm.

On Feb. 22, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., the 6-week-old baby was brought via Uber to Phoenixville Hospital by his parents. Hospital staff determine the baby was not breathing on arrival and performed life-saving measures to revive the infant.

The baby was then flown by helicopter to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, which contacted law enforcement due to the nature of the baby’s injuries. CHOP physicians noted both healing injuries on the baby and subdural hemorrhaging in the brain and numerous hemorrhages in the retina of the left eye, among other findings.

On March 3, 2022, the baby was pronounced dead at CHOP. On March 4, 2022, an autopsy on the body of V.M. was performed by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Julia De La Garza, with the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Officer, who opined that the cause of death was multiple blunt impact injuries, and the manner of death was a homicide.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop K and Montgomery County Detectives launched a joint homicide investigation, which found that the baby was in the care of David Moyer immediately prior to the infant being brought to the hospital.

The investigation determined that the baby had reportedly vomited on Moyer, who allegedly put him forcibly down on the bed face first and was left there for 20 minutes. When Moyer returned, the baby was not breathing and was unresponsive. The District Attorney’s office says the infant’s parents waited 20 minutes for an Uber to arrive to take the baby to the emergency room.

Moyer was arrested and charged with Third-Degree Murder, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Recklessly Endangering Another Person. Moyer was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Maurice H. Saylor, who set bail at $1 million cash.

Moyer was unable to post bail and was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m., March 29, 2022 before Magisterial District Judge Cathleen Kelly Rebar.

