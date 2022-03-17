ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Shuttered Dublin restaurant Hen Quarter sued over unpaid wages

By Jamie Ostroff
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local restaurant owner is being sued by former employees claiming they never got paid after the restaurant suddenly closed in January.

Zak Hood is the lead plaintiff on a class-action lawsuit filed against the owners of Hen Quarter.

Hood worked as a server at the Dublin eatery on weekends to supplement his income from his 9-to-5 job.

“It was a great environment to make money. Everyone that worked there – it was a great culture,” Hood said.

Documents filed by Hood’s attorneys in federal court contain an email to Hen Quarter employees from the restaurant’s management dated Jan. 11, informing workers that the restaurant was temporarily closing.

“Unfortunately, due to staffing shortages, covid related infections and very low sales caused by all the above, we have decided to temporarily close all our doors effective immediately. We will keep you up to date and posted on our re-opening,” the note said.

Hood said the statement seemed reasonable at first, until pay day came and went with no checks. He said management then promised a final paycheck the following Tuesday.

“That day came around, nothing happened. Couple more days come around, associates are starting to get a little angered, so we’re responding to this email chain looking for any communication,” Hood said.

The email chain was also submitted as an exhibit in the lawsuit.

“Can we get an update on what’s happening?” asked one employee in an email. “I’m not trying to be disrespectful or anything but we are getting ghosted by our managers.”

“I think we are all just disappointed at most in the lack of communication,” wrote another employee. “Kind of feels like we’re being lied to; it just doesn’t make sense.”

Hood said he and his attorneys tried multiple times to reach the Hen Quarter’s owner, Ron Jordan, and Jordan’s attorney. They never received a response, Hood said.

In an email dated Feb. 7, the day the complaint was filed in federal court, Jordan’s attorney Scott Birrer addressed the employees.

“First of course is that we all appreciate the difficult financial times you all are experiencing and we absolutely understand the situation you all have been placed in with the delay in payroll,” Birrer wrote. “It is Ron’s sincere hope to make everyone current and he is making every effort to that end, as he is genuinely distressed over the situation.”

The email said Jordan had received threatening messages, which were reported to police.

“We can make no promises regarding the eventual outcome as there are many issues aside from just payroll which must be resolved,” Birrer continued.

Hood said he and his former coworkers were never informed of plans to reopen or permanently close Hen Quarter. As of Wednesday, the restaurant in Dublin’s Bridge Park neighborhood still had a sign taped to the front door asking customers to stay tuned for reopening plans.

The lawsuit claimed that defendants violated state and federal labor laws. It asked for unpaid wages and tips, as well as additional damages and attorney fees.

While Hood estimated he’s owed roughly $700 in tips and wages, he said, “There were servers that were owed $3,000, $4,000.”

The same day Hen Quarter employees learned they were out of a job, the Columbus Chamber of Commerce announced Jordan was taking over 21 Donatos Pizza restaurants in Indiana.

“How can you buy these pizza shops, and then turn around and paid — your employees that have worked so hard, set this image of your restaurant, and just take their funds?” Hood said.

Jordan told NBC4 Investigates he understands why his former employees would have those questions.

“I get that,” Jordan said. “That’s been the toughest part about all this, is being painted in a light that isn’t true.”

Jordan said the money for the pizza restaurants came from an outside investor. According to the Chamber of Commerce announcement, Jordan’s partner is former NBA player Michael Redd, who owns a venture capital business called 22 Ventures.

“It’s a deal of people who just believed in me and were able to help me essentially take a role to continue to be viable for my family,“ Jordan said. “My failure at Hen Quarter is my failure at Hen Quarter, you know? The Donatos deal was something that was in the works many, many months before we ever got to the inevitable failure, and it just hit at the same time.”

Getting emotional, Jordan maintains that Hen Quarter went under because of the pandemic.

“I would give my shirt off my back to any person that ever has worked for me in my past,” Jordan said. “We’re not talking to the employees that understand who I am and what I’ve provided, the amount of personal capital that I’ve expelled in this venture, the amount of overall loss that I’ve sustained and will continue to sustain.”

Asked whether the Hen Quarter employees would get paid, Jordan replied, “I’ve been advised by counsel not to comment about ongoing litigation. We can circle back at some point and talk about this later, once there becomes a clear path for everybody.”

Jordan said Hen Quarter is permanently closed.

In Ohio, it is against the law for employers to not pay workers within 30 days after the regularly scheduled pay date. At that point, workers can file a complaint with the Ohio Department of Commerce.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Locally black-owned restaurant plans expansion push

(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–The family behind Flavor 91 Bistro in Whitehall has developed a loyal following from guests who appreciate how they’ve woven their Ethiopian culture into traditional American foods. They’ve also earned plenty of press: The restaurant’s Ethiopian dry rub wings were listed as Ohio’s best by media outlet 24/7 Wall Street. And Buzzfeed listed its burger as one of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CCAD granted nearly $1.3 million for career center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus College of Art and Design will receive $1,275,000 toward construction of a new career center from federal dollars. The new Center for Creative Career Development on the downtown campus will house CCAD’s Continuing and Professional Studies department, according to a media release from Senator Sherrod Brown whose office says he […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Powell ‘best place to buy a home’ survey says

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — Powell has risen to the top of a list of best places in 2022 to buy a house in the Columbus area. The suburb of Columbus earned an A+ grade for public schools, and an A grade for housing, according to Niche.com, which says on its website that it ranks home […]
POWELL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How gas prices have changed in Columbus in the last week

Gas prices leveled out this week well above the $4 mark as rideshare giants Uber and Lyft announced temporary fuel surcharges to offset record-high prices at pumps across the country. Drivers will receive 100% of those charges. The price of oil also temporarily reversed its upward trajectory, dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, March 15, according to Brent Crude. Crude […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Senior living residents reflect on two years since COVID restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week marks two years since Ohio started experiencing the first of the COVID-19 related restrictions, and some of the first to bear the brunt of the pandemic were senior living facilities. Residents at Ohio Living Westminster-Thurber remember the time well. “Quite a ride,” Dick Wires, an independent living resident, said. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Domestic violence shelter to expand, accommodate more survivors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s only domestic violence shelter is expanding to accommodate more survivors. This comes as Ohio’s number of domestic violence deaths jumped more than 20% last year. The shelter, which is known as Lutheran Social Services Choices, is looking to grow its capacity by 40% in the coming year. “It’s commendable, […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Easier way to get unclaimed funds through state of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Department of Commerce is holding onto billions of dollars that go unclaimed in Ohio each year. The department’s Division of Unclaimed Funds wants to put that money back in your pocket and is now making it easier for you to claim your pot of gold! The Division of Unclaimed Funds is currently […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Scantland family bringing local market back to Upper Arlington

(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–A well-known Central Ohio family is getting into the grocery business. Littleton’s Market is expected to open by December at the Tremont Center in Upper Arlington. The decades-old space, previously home to Huffman’s Market and later the UA Food Market, is getting an extensive renovation and expansion as part of its transformation.  The […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

YOUR PICTURES: White squirrels in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — White squirrels are a rare treat in Central Ohio, so when folks spot them, they snap a picture. A white squirrel is a variety of the Eastern Gray Squirrel which can be identified by its dark eyes, while an albino squirrel has red eyes. Take a look at some viewer pictures […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio reports 2,195 new COVID-19 cases over past four days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,195 new COVID-19 cases for the past four days, the first week after daily reporting became weekly. These cases reflect Sunday afternoon through just before 2 p.m. Thursday. Ohio announced last week it would switch from daily to weekly reporting starting this week […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers scramble to determine primary election date

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s General Assembly maps were rejected for the third time Wednesday as unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court. Now, what’s next with the primary is under scrutiny because those maps lay out the districts that create the ballot. This is the third set of maps that have been thrown out by […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Moderna and Pfizer apply for second booster shot authorization

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Recommendations for a second booster shot could be on the horizon for most Americans. Although case numbers are steadily declining and health leaders are beginning the state’s transition to an endemic, vaccine and booster efficacy wane over time. Local doctors say we’re not out of the woods just yet. “What we’re […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Columbus Crew player robbed downtown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus Crew player was the victim of an aggravated robbery in the Short North this past week, according to Columbus police. Police said that at approximately 10:50 p.m. Thursday, March 17, the victim, Crew midfielder Derrick Etienne, 25, told police he was in the area of North High Street and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

National mustang ride trots into Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A group that hopes thousands of people will adopt mustangs trotted into Nelsonville Tuesday, bringing its message of saving these iconic animals. The Mustang Discovery Ride’s mission is to get 5,000 mustangs adopted by riding 5,000 miles across the country on these horses, the group said in a news release. Riders […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Goodwood Brewing opens in the Arena District

(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Central Ohio’s newest brewpub is open for business. Goodwood Brewing is now pouring its beers and whiskeys and serving its Southern-inspired cuisine at 401 N. Front St. in the Arena District. That space had been a Gordon Biersch restaurant for years. But that business, an original Arena District tenant, closed in early 2020.  The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State coach donating tape, grips to Ukrainian gymnasts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State athletics coach is spearheading efforts to support Ukrainians in a unique way — not through monetary aid or AirBnB rentals, but with supplies for Ukrainian gymnasts. Rustam Sharipov, head coach of Ohio State’s men’s gymnastics team, is calling on Ohioans to donate athletic tape and hand grips for […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

