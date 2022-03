At 32, Bill Withers, originally from rural Slab Fork, West Virginia, was something of a latecomer to a world dominated by twentysomething performers. He had spent nine years in the US navy before taking a job installing lavatories on Boeing 747s. In 1970 he signed with the Hollywood independent Sussex Records and set about recording his first album. On paper, he seemed an unlikely prospect. On vinyl, his strategy of “simple yet sophisticated” couldn’t fail. “Simple is memorable,” said Withers. “If something’s too complicated, you’re not going to walk around humming it to yourself because it’s too hard to remember....

MUSIC ・ 21 DAYS AGO