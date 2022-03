LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officers and another person were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash on Cane Run Rd. According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, two officers in a marked police cruiser were going through a green light at the intersection of Cane Run and Crums Ln. around 9 a.m. when they were hit from the side by an SUV.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO