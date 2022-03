NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — National City was awarded $4.9 million on Wednesday morning as a part of Governor Newsom’s Clean California grants. National City leaders said their focus will be on the Eastside I-805 Community Greenbelt Project which will be used for a multi-use path and park improvements along under-utilized public right-of-way between Division Street and Plaza Boulevard. The city says not only will the project improve public health and safety, but it will also kick off a grand vision of a greenbelt for neighborhoods east of Interstate 805 with park space, recreation, and active transportation connections to the Sweetwater Bike Path.

NATIONAL CITY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO