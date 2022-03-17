ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kurt Russell’s 10 best movies ranked

By Ben Flanagan
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kurt Russell turns 71 today. His films have earned him widespread acclaim as one of Hollywood’s most beloved movie stars. To wish the Massachusetts-born actor a happy birthday, we’ll share our 10 favorite films of his. 10) The Hateful Eight (2015) In the dead of a Wyoming...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Alan Ladd Jr., Oscar-winning producer who greenlit 'Star Wars,' dead at 84

Oscar-winning producer and influential motion picture executive Alan Ladd Jr., who ushered in the "Star Wars" era of motion pictures, died Wednesday. He was 84. "With the heaviest of hearts, we announce that on March 2, 2022, Alan Ladd, Jr. died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Words cannot express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on films and filmmaking will live on in his absence," his daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones, who directed the documentary "Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies," wrote on the film’s Facebook page.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

With Netflix’s recent emphasis on creating their own movies to fill up their vast digital library, there has been less importance placed on older, licensed films from other studios. But March’s slate of new Netflix movies is a potent mixture of Netflix original films and titles from elsewhere, making for a rich bouquet of springtime entertainment. (You heard us.)
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Riley Keough Looks Like a Spitting Image of Elvis Presley in Throwback Photos

In a series of throwback snapshots, Riley Keough is looking like a spitting image of her grandfather and music legend Elvis Presley. Earlier this week, Hollywood Life published a series of images that feature Riley Keough alongside her family. This includes some snapshots of her late grandfather. Keough is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, who is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. The couple met in the late 1950s and married in 1967. They eventually divorced in 1973.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Outsider.com

What Is Keanu Reeves’ Net Worth?

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved celebrities in all of Hollywood. That much is clear based on the star actor’s net worth. It proves that his fans don’t have a problem heading to the theater and buying a ticket to see his movies time and time again.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Nominated Actor Who Still Doesn’t Have An Oscar

Every year, members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences select a handful of performers they deem worthy of nominating in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Surprisingly, some of the best and most acclaimed performers of our time have racked up numerous nominations without […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Howard Hawks
Person
Scott Glenn
Person
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Person
Kurt Russell
Person
Donald Sutherland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#American#Tec 9 Wielding
ComicBook

Beloved Samuel L. Jackson Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

While most of the TV shows currently in the Netflix Top 10 are originals to the streaming service, the movies list paints a different picture. The majority of the most popular films on Netflix at the moment are beloved movies from the last 20-30 years, all added to the streamer's lineup over the last week or so. The popular films of years past are making waves with Netflix subscribers, including one of Samuel L. Jackson's beloved pre-Nick Fury roles.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Mark Wahlberg Movie Making Waves on Netflix 15 Years After Release

Action films from the last decade or two with a massive Hollywood star in the lead role have often found a second wave of success on Netflix. It usually doesn't even matter if the film in question was poorly received or failed to make a splash at the box office when it was released. Certain stars draw viewers on Netflix when their older movies are added to the service's lineup, and it looks like Mark Wahlberg is one of them.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Brad Pitt Get His Own ‘John Wick’ in the ‘Bullet Train’ Trailer

Well, this looks a ton of fun: Brad Pitt starring in a wild action comedy from David Leitch, the guy who helped launch the John Wick franchise and then went on to direct Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw, and Nobody, which turned Bob Odenkirk into a kung-fu fighting badass. This time it’s Brad Pitt who gets to show off his action chops in Bullet Train, in a movie about a hitman who wants to bring more “peace” into the world, and then accepts a “simple” job grabbing a briefcase from a train in Japan.
MOVIES
Parade

Which Movies and Actors Will Win Big at the 2022 Oscars? Check Out Our Academy Award Predictions!

When it comes to movies, the Oscars are the O.G.—which means predictions on who will win the 2022 Academy Awards is serious business. The oldest movie awards show—the first ceremony was held in 1929—is also the most highly regarded; plus, it comes at the very end of the annual awards season, which means Oscar predictions involve a complex math that takes into consideration who’s already won that year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, Independent Spirit Awards and other esteemed accolades. But for almost a century, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has doled out the most coveted and brand-name of all movie honors: The Academy Award, nicknamed the Oscar. It’s been called that almost from the very beginning, after a member of the Academy staff noted that the trophy (depicting a trim, golden, hairless and featureless knight, standing bolt upright atop film canisters) resembled her Uncle Oscar. The name stuck as the peer-voted honors, chosen by film-industry insiders, came to connote prestige, artistic achievement and a pinnacle of showbiz recognition.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Nicolas Cage's new movie lands rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Nicolas Cage plays... Nicolas Cage in a meta comedy that has a 100% score on movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The upcoming, bizarre The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sees the prolific actor play a fictionalised version of himself. In a creative rut and swamped with debts, this Nic Cage lives in a hotel awaiting his next, big break.
MOVIES
The Independent

The 10 worst Irish accents on film ranked, from Tom Cruise to Julia Roberts

The Irish accent is consistently voted one of the most attractive in the world, yet even some of the world’s finest actors have trouble with it. Leonardo DiCaprio tried, as did Julia Roberts (twice), and dare we even mention Brad Pitt?Today (17 March) marks St Patrick’s Day, and if you have no pub and/or beer plans, why not experience the next best thing: reminiscing about the wonkiest Irish accents in film history.New to this great lineage of bad accents is Wild Mountain Thyme, a romantic drama released in the UK in early 2021 and so inexplicable that even literal...
MOVIES
Talking With Tami

First Look: ‘Pinocchio’ Starring Tom Hanks

Disney+ has released a first look image of its upcoming all-new live action “Pinocchio,” which will premiere exclusively on the streaming service this September. Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood-carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience”; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.
MOVIES
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
170K+
Followers
46K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy