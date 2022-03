A possible tornado reportedly hit several mobile homes and other buildings in south Alabama Friday, after a series of storms moved through the area. Atmore Mayor Jim Staff told AL.com shortly after noon that first responders had told him three people had been injured in the Atmore area. Despite early concerns, he said, no deaths had been confirmed. Several mobile homes were described as destroyed, he said. Staff also said a barn that was part of farming operations belonging to the Poarch Band of Creek Indians had been damaged.

ATMORE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO