We’ve got quite the day ahead of us. The day starts off dry and mild for the most part, all except for a few light showers in our northwestern counties. Daytime highs are near normal this afternoon, in the mid 40s to the north, and low 50s in the south. As we approach about 3 PM this afternoon, rain showers in the north will start to track southeast toward the I-71 corridor. Then, as we approach the evening commute, rain showers start to make the transition to a wintry mix and then snow right along I-71. Then later into the evening, we see that moisture track southeast and transition to all snow.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO