Man charged in MPD detective shooting held on $1M cash bond
The man accused of shooting an off-duty Milwaukee Police Department detective is being held on a $1 million cash bond,
Keasean Ellis-Brown appeared in court Thursday. He was taken into custody Tuesday after a standoff with Milwaukee police.
Ellis-Brown is accused of shooting Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz during an attempted robbery at Shake Shack in the Third Ward in January.
- Milwaukee police arrest man accused of shooting off-duty detective in Third Ward
- FBI offers $10k reward for suspect in Shake Shack shooting of MPD detective
- Fundraiser for MPD officer shot while stopping Third Ward carjacking
Ellis-Brown is one of three suspects charged in the shooting. He was charged with Attempt First-Degree Intentional Homicide on Jan. 13.
He will appear in court March 24 for a preliminary hearing.
Comments / 2